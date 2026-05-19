Togo abolishes visa requirement for African travellers, allows 30-Day visa-free entry

Key points

Togo has waived visa requirements for all African passport holders.

African citizens can now enter the country visa-free for up to 30 days.

Travellers must complete an online travel declaration before arrival.

Main story

Togo has announced a major policy shift aimed at deepening African integration by abolishing visa requirements for all citizens of African countries.

Under the new arrangement, holders of valid national passports from any African Union member state are now permitted to enter Togo without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

The reform was announced by the country’s President of the Council, who described the decision as part of efforts to position Togo as a hub for openness, mobility, economic opportunity, and regional cooperation across the African continent.

While entry visas have been removed, authorities stated that travellers are still required to complete an online travel declaration at least 24 hours before arrival through the official government portal. Upon completion, visitors will receive a travel clearance document prior to entry.

The issues

Although the policy eases travel restrictions, compliance requirements such as pre-arrival registration remain in place. The move also raises expectations for improved regional mobility frameworks across West Africa and the broader continent, as countries continue to align policies under African integration goals.

What’s next

Attention will shift to how the policy is implemented at entry points and whether other African countries will adopt similar visa-free arrangements to further enhance intra-African mobility.

Bottom line

Togo’s visa-free entry policy for African citizens marks a significant push toward regional integration, making travel easier while still maintaining basic entry registration requirements.