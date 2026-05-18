Saudi Arabia sets May 26 for Arafat day, May 27 for Eid al-Adha

Key points

Saudi Supreme Court announces May 26, 2026, as the Day of Arafat for the 1447 AH Hajj season.

Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, following moon sighting confirmation.

Nigeria’s Sultan of Sokoto also declares May 18 as the start of Dhul Hijjah.

Main story

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that the Day of Arafat, the peak of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The court also confirmed that Eid al-Adha celebrations will be observed the following day, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The announcement follows the official declaration that Monday, May 18, marks the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH after the sighting of the new crescent moon.

In a statement, the court said its Crescent Sighting Department reached the decision after reviewing verified testimonies from witnesses confirming the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.

The court also offered prayers for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commending their continued service to pilgrims and the holy sites.

It further prayed for the safety, ease, and comfort of all pilgrims performing Hajj, as well as for the continued peace, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was also confirmed by Haramain Info, the official social media handle of the Two Holy Mosques, which stated that Eid al-Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, following the confirmed moon sighting.

The issues

The Islamic calendar relies on lunar sightings, which often leads to variations in the start of months and key religious observances across different countries. While Saudi Arabia’s announcement sets the benchmark for global Hajj activities, some nations may independently confirm dates based on local moon sighting practices.

What’s being said

Haramain Info stated that the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH had been sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming the commencement of the holy month and the timeline for Hajj rites and Eid celebrations.

In Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, also declared Monday, May 18, as the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, aligning Nigeria with the broader Islamic calendar for the season.

Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Islam, marked by the Hajj pilgrimage, the Day of Arafat, and Eid al-Adha celebrations.

What’s next

Muslims across the world will now prepare for the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, culminating in the Day of Arafat on May 26 and Eid al-Adha on May 27. Religious authorities in various countries will continue to issue guidance on local observance and arrangements for the sacred season.

Bottom line

Saudi Arabia’s confirmation of key Hajj dates sets the global timeline for the 2026 pilgrimage season, as Muslims worldwide prepare for one of the most significant spiritual periods in the Islamic calendar.