Trump says U.S., Nigerian forces killed senior ISIS commander in joint operation

Key points:

U.S. President Donald Trump says American and Nigerian forces carried out a joint operation that eliminated a senior ISIS commander.

The target, identified as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, was described by Trump as the second-in-command of ISIS and one of the world’s most active terrorists.

The operation highlights growing security cooperation between the United States and Nigeria in counterterrorism efforts.

Main story

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that American forces, working alongside the Nigerian Armed Forces, carried out a joint military operation that reportedly eliminated a senior ISIS leader identified as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Trump described the operation as “meticulously planned” and “very complex,” praising both U.S. and Nigerian forces for what he called a flawless execution.

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump stated.

He identified the slain militant as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the second-in-command of ISIS.

The U.S. president said the operation marked a significant achievement in ongoing international counterterrorism efforts, though further operational details were not immediately disclosed.

Nigerian authorities had yet to issue a detailed independent statement on the operation at the time of filing this report.

The issues

The reported operation comes amid continued efforts by Nigeria and international partners to combat insurgency and extremist violence across parts of West Africa and the Sahel region.

Nigeria has faced prolonged security challenges linked to terrorist groups, including factions affiliated with ISIS and Boko Haram, particularly in the North-East.

Security analysts say international military cooperation has become increasingly important in intelligence sharing, surveillance operations and targeted counterterrorism missions.

The development also reflects growing defence collaboration between Nigeria and the United States in tackling transnational extremist threats.

What’s being said

President Donald Trump commended both American and Nigerian forces for the operation, describing Abu-Bilal al-Minuki as one of the most dangerous terrorists globally.

According to Trump, the mission was carried out under his direct authorisation and successfully removed a major ISIS figure from the battlefield.

While official operational details remain limited, the announcement has drawn attention to the expanding role of joint international operations in counterterrorism campaigns across Africa.

What’s next

Security agencies in both Nigeria and the United States are expected to provide additional details regarding the operation, including its location, intelligence background and broader security implications.

Counterterrorism analysts say the reported killing could disrupt extremist networks linked to ISIS in the region, although concerns remain about possible retaliatory attacks and continued insurgent activities.

The operation may also strengthen future military and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and its international allies.

Bottom line

President Donald Trump says a joint U.S.-Nigeria military operation has eliminated a senior ISIS commander, marking a significant development in international counterterrorism efforts.

The announcement underscores Nigeria’s continuing role in regional security operations and highlights the growing importance of global cooperation against extremist threats.