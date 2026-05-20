APC party members turn out in mass for Ojo constituency primary

Key points

A large crowd of APC members mobilized at Ojo Constituency 1 on Wednesday to back Adebisi Ege’s legislative bid.

The incumbent lawmaker is seeking party ratification for a second consecutive term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Multi-agency security teams deployed early to St. Michael Primary School 1 to guarantee a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

Local party delegates expressed strong confidence in the primary, citing the aspirant’s ongoing grassroots welfare initiatives.

The political gathering featured extensive community cultural displays alongside standard democratic ratification procedures.

Main Story

Members of the All Progressives Congress have turned out in large numbers at Ojo Constituency 1 to support their preferred aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adebisi Ege.

Gathering as early as 7:30 a.m. at St. Michael Primary School 1 in Ojo, party faithful maintained an orderly presence while awaiting the commencement of the official legislative ratification process.

Ege, who is seeking a second term in office, received strong grassroots backing from delegates who characterized the primary election as an opportunity to demonstrate true internal democratic principles within the constituency.

To prevent any breakdown of law and order, a multi-agency security contingent including the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and the Civil Defence Corps maintained a vigilant presence throughout the venue.

The political exercise assumed a festive atmosphere, punctuated by traditional drummers and dancers, even as party members lauded the incumbent’s legislative track record and charitable initiatives.

Constituency leaders emphasized that the lawmaker’s performance justified an immediate return to the state parliament, urging him to sustain his current administrative model upon securing the party’s ticket.

The Issues

Securing transparent internal party ratifications remains vital to preventing post-primary litigation and maintaining unified party structures.

Rapid crowd build-ups during local primary elections demand early, coordinated multi-agency security deployments to neutralize potential thuggery.

Sustaining grassroots constituency engagement requires lawmakers to consistently balance high-level legislative duties with local socioeconomic welfare interventions.

What’s Being Said

Party member Reverend Peter Omojuwa stated that since his election into the Assembly, “Ege had lived up to expectations of the people.”

He described the aspirant as trustworthy and accommodating to both the young and old, noting that “he is popularly called ‘Oko Opo’ and ‘Baba Ewe’, meaning husband to the widows and father to children.””

What’s Next

Electoral officers from the APC secretariat will conclude the official vote counting and announce the formal ratification results for Ojo Constituency 1.

The security command will maintain post-election surveillance within the Ojo axis to prevent any retaliatory friction between rival political factions.

The successful nominee will initiate a reconciliation framework to unite all constituency interests ahead of the main Lagos State House of Assembly campaigns.

Bottom Line

Lagos APC members turned out in large numbers at Ojo Constituency 1 under tight security to ratify the re-election bid of incumbent lawmaker Adebisi Ege, praising his local welfare programs and peaceful community engagement.