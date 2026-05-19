Defence Minister reaffirms FG commitment to welfare of fallen soldiers’ families

Key points

Defence Minister, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, restates Federal Government support for families of fallen military personnel.

Assurance follows visit by family of late Brig.-Gen. Oseni Braimah to Defence Ministry in Abuja.

Government pledges continued welfare support and recognition for personnel who died in active service.

Main story

The Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare and sustained support of families of Nigerian military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Musa gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving Mr Hassan Braimah, brother of the late Brigadier-General Oseni Braimah, at the Ministry of Defence.

The late Brigadier-General Braimah, an infantry officer of the Nigerian Army and Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade, died on April 9, 2026, while on active duty in Benisheikh. He was later buried with full military honours at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri on April 15, alongside seven other fallen personnel.

During the visit, Hassan Braimah paid tribute to his late brother, describing him as a committed officer who remained dedicated to national service until his death. He also expressed the family’s appreciation for his sacrifice and pledged continued support for the military institution.

In his response, the Defence Minister conveyed the condolences of the Ministry and the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the bereaved family, assuring them that the government would not neglect families of fallen heroes.

The issues

The statement highlights ongoing concerns around military welfare, especially for families of personnel killed in active service. It also reflects the broader need for sustained institutional support systems for dependants of fallen soldiers amid ongoing security operations nationwide.

What’s being said

General Musa reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to honouring the sacrifices of fallen personnel. He stressed that families of those who die in service would continue to receive government attention and support.

He further noted that the visit underscores national appreciation for military personnel who paid the supreme price in defence of the country.

What’s next

The Ministry of Defence is expected to maintain engagement with families of fallen personnel through welfare and support programmes, while reinforcing existing frameworks for military family assistance and benefits.

Bottom line

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of families of fallen soldiers, underscoring its pledge to honour their sacrifices through continued support and institutional care.