Key points

Ambassador-Designate Abdulrahman Dambazau stated that Nigeria’s global ties will remain strictly guided by national interest.

The diplomatic brief highlights Nigeria’s commitment to its non-aligned foreign policy tradition amid rising multipolar tensions.

Security challenges are identified as regional crises that demand deepened cooperation with neighboring states and international allies.

Envoy responsibilities in Beijing will center on protecting Nigerian citizens and driving economic benefits under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

China continues to expand its footprint in the domestic economy through intensive infrastructure, rail, and telecommunications funding.

Main Story

Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to China Abdulrahman Dambazau has stated that the country’s relationship with China and other global powers will continue to be guided by national interest and strategic cooperation.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Dambazau argued that the intensifying interest from competing global actors including China, the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom reflects Nigeria’s rising strategic weight in international affairs.

He maintained that the federal government must focus on preserving its sovereign independence while building economic and defense alliances that align directly with domestic development priorities.

To navigate emerging geopolitical rivalries across Africa, Dambazau indicated that Nigeria will leverage its long-standing non-aligned foreign policy tradition rather than entering into rivalries with any global faction.

He noted that managing these multi-layered relations is a delicate responsibility requiring close coordination across federal institutions to ensure partnerships only advance when mutual interests coincide.

Beyond economic diplomacy, Dambazau identified domestic insecurity as a complex regional crisis that cannot be resolved in isolation, advocating for stronger defense collaboration with neighboring West African states and strategic global allies to restore regional stability.

The Issues

Balancing demands from competing superpower blocks complicates long-term infrastructural procurement and technology transfer agreements.

Cross-border security threats and insurgencies require coordinated intelligence sharing that transcends traditional sovereign boundaries.

Expanding trade imbalances with major Asian markets necessitate aggressive diplomatic negotiation to protect local manufacturing industries.

What’s Being Said

Ambassador-Designate Abdulrahman Dambazau stated that “we are in a multipolar world today where countries like China, Russia, and the U.S. all have interests.”

He added that regarding international competition, “it is also an issue of globalisation where countries are trying to protect their interests, but as far as I am concerned, my focus is China.”

“We have our interests to protect. Certainly, we are not rivals with any country,” Dambazau maintained during the foreign policy review.

What’s Next

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will finalize the administrative deployment protocols to send Dambazau to the Nigerian embassy in Beijing.

Trade envoys will draft an updated strategic brief ahead of upcoming bilateral engagements to maximize Nigeria’s infrastructure gains under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Regional defense attachés will convene multilateral meetings with neighboring countries to design joint border security operations.

Bottom Line

Affirming Nigeria’s non-aligned diplomatic stance, Ambassador-Designate Abdulrahman Dambazau has declared that national interest will dictate all engagements during his mission to Beijing, balancing ties with competing world powers while seeking strategic investments and regional security support.