FG charges new Appointees on transparency, integrity

Key points

FG urges new CEOs and board members to uphold transparency and integrity

BPSR says induction aims to strengthen governance and accountability

Training supported by KAS and FCDO focuses on public sector reforms

Main story

The Federal Government has charged newly appointed chief executive officers, chairmen and board members of federal parastatals, agencies and commissions to uphold transparency and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The charge was given on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dasuki Arabi, at the opening of a three-day induction and training programme organised for the new appointees.

The programme, organised by BPSR with support from the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is focused on organisational effectiveness, corporate governance and institutional strengthening.

Arabi said the training is designed to deepen accountability, promote good governance and encourage mandate-driven leadership across the public sector.

He explained that it aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises stronger public institutions for efficient service delivery.

According to him, the decisions and conduct of public officials directly shape citizens’ trust in government and the credibility of institutions.

He noted that the induction will also clarify governance structures and improve understanding of public financial management and the Public Service Rules to reduce friction between boards and management.

The issues

Arabi identified weak governance alignment and board-management conflicts as recurring challenges in public institutions, alongside the broader threat of corruption to institutional effectiveness.

What’s being said

Arabi said: “Your decisions, conduct, and performance directly influence citizens’ trust in government and the credibility of public institutions.”

The KAS Resident Representative in Nigeria, Moritz Sprenker, also warned that corruption remains a major obstacle to national development, stressing that anti-corruption efforts must be reflected in daily conduct, not just policy statements.

What’s next

Participants will undergo further sessions on governance frameworks, financial management and institutional accountability as part of the three-day programme.

Bottom line

The Federal Government says strengthening integrity and governance culture is central to rebuilding public trust and improving service delivery across its institutions.