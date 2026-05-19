AI-driven networking key to next wave of enterprise transformation, says TD Africa

Key points

TD Africa stated that AI-driven networking is vital to the next wave of enterprise transformation as companies switch to smarter and more secure systems.

Coordinating Managing Director Chioma Chimere made the assertion following a high-level partner engagement hosted alongside HPE in Lagos.

Chimere noted that the rapid expansion of AI, cloud systems, and remote models has increased demand for intelligent enterprise infrastructure.

HPE Country Manager Dr Ifee Kojo highlighted that AI is transforming traditional enterprise connectivity into smarter, more responsive infrastructure ecosystems.

The collaboration between both tech firms aims to equip domestic organizations with technical support to modernize their digital networks confidently.

Main Story

TD Africa, a technology distribution company, has stated that AI-driven networking is key to the next wave of enterprise transformation as companies shift to smarter, faster, and more secure systems.

Its Coordinating Managing Director, Mrs Chioma Chimere, said this in a statement on Monday, following a high-level partner engagement hosted alongside Hewlett Packard Enterprise Operated by Selectium in Lagos.

Chimere explained that networking had evolved beyond basic connectivity into a strategic foundation supporting enterprise transformation, business resilience, and long-term digital competitiveness across industries.

The report indicated that the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence, cloud systems, and remote operational models had significantly increased global demand for secure, scalable, and intelligent enterprise infrastructure.

Chimere noted that organizations embracing AI-driven operations now require flexible networks capable of supporting advanced security frameworks and changing operational demands.

Dr Ifee Kojo, the Country Manager of HPE, added that businesses seeking competitiveness within rapidly evolving markets require infrastructure capable of proactively addressing security threats and rising complexities across digital environments.

The Issues

Traditional network architectures struggle to manage the massive, low-latency data workloads demanded by modern enterprise AI applications.

Upgrading to AI-driven, edge-to-cloud networking requires high capital investment and advanced technical skills that are often scarce in local IT departments.

Interoperating legacy data center frameworks with modern, automated AI security systems creates complex deployment challenges for corporate IT infrastructure teams.

What’s Being Said

“Networking today is no longer just about connectivity; it has become the backbone of enterprise transformation,” Mrs Chioma Chimere stated in the brief.

Chimere added that the partnership with HPE reflected “a shared commitment toward helping organisations modernise confidently while preparing for the future of AI-driven digital innovation and connectivity.”

“HPE is driving transformation across the technology ecosystem, from the data centre to the edge, from IoT to AI-powered connectivity,” Dr Ifee Kojo said regarding their market strategy.

Kojo emphasized that businesses require network infrastructure “capable of proactively addressing security threats, scalability challenges and rising complexities across digital operational environments.”

What’s Next

TD Africa will roll out specific technical training workshops for its distribution partners to build local capacity for deploying AI-powered networking solutions.

System integrators will begin designing edge-to-cloud architecture templates tailored for financial services and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Enterprise IT departments are expected to initiate network audits to identify infrastructure gaps that could hinder the integration of automated cloud systems.

Bottom Line

The push by TD Africa and HPE highlights a critical shift in the domestic tech landscape, urging enterprises to move past basic broadband connectivity toward automated, AI-driven network systems to secure their digital operations.