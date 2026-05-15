China calls for lasting ceasefire in Iran conflict as Xi offers mediation support – Report

Key points:

China has renewed its call for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in the Iran conflict, urging the reopening of key shipping routes in the Gulf region.

U.S. President Donald Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed willingness to help broker a negotiated settlement.

Beijing warns that continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz threatens global stability and economic security.

Main story

China has reiterated its call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict, urging all parties to halt hostilities and restore stability in the Gulf region.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire remains essential to restoring peace and ensuring the reopening of vital shipping routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry stressed that the conflict, which it described as avoidable, should be brought to an end without further delay, warning of broader global consequences if fighting continues.

“This conflict, which should never have happened, has no reason to continue. Finding a solution sooner is beneficial to both the U.S. and Iran, as well as to countries in the region and the world as a whole,” the ministry said.

The statement followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Chinese President Xi Jinping had expressed support for a negotiated settlement and offered assistance in resolving the crisis.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said Xi had indicated willingness to contribute to peace efforts, noting that Beijing was open to playing a mediating role.

The issues

The conflict in Iran has disrupted global energy routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic oil transit corridors.

Shipping activity in the region has reportedly slowed significantly due to ongoing instability, raising concerns about global energy supply chains and rising geopolitical tensions.

China remains heavily dependent on energy imports from the Gulf region, making stability in the area a strategic economic priority for Beijing.

Analysts say the situation also reflects broader competition among global powers seeking influence in Middle Eastern conflict resolution efforts.

What’s being said

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not directly address President Trump’s claims regarding discussions with President Xi Jinping but maintained that Beijing supports diplomatic engagement and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The ministry emphasised that reopening maritime routes and restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz is critical for global economic security.

Trump, meanwhile, described Xi’s reported offer as a willingness to assist in achieving a negotiated agreement, saying the Chinese leader “would like to see a deal made.”

Beijing also reiterated that prolonged conflict serves no constructive purpose and urged all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue over escalation.

What’s next

Diplomatic observers expect increased international engagement aimed at securing a ceasefire framework and reopening key shipping routes in the Gulf.

China is likely to continue positioning itself as a potential mediator, particularly given its economic ties to the region and reliance on stable energy flows.

Further discussions between global powers and regional actors are expected in the coming weeks as pressure mounts to de-escalate the conflict and stabilise global oil markets.

Bottom line

China’s renewed push for a lasting ceasefire underscore growing international concern over the Iran conflict’s impact on global energy security and maritime trade.

With major powers signalling readiness for diplomatic engagement, attention is now shifting toward whether coordinated international mediation can end the crisis and restore stability in the Gulf region.