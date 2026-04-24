Lawyer sues Federal Government to stop reintegration of “repentant” insurgents

Keypoints

Human rights lawyer Maxwell Opara has filed a lawsuit (FHC/ABJ/CS/837/2026) seeking to halt the military’s reintegration of former Boko Haram members.

The suit names the Nigerian Army, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and the President as respondents.

Opara is demanding the immediate suspension of “Operation Safe Corridor” and the mandatory prosecution of over 700 repentant insurgents.

The legal challenge argues that releasing untried insurgents violates the 1999 Constitution, the Terrorism Act 2022, and the principle of separation of powers.

The plaintiff contends that the executive branch lacks the authority to grant de facto amnesty for crimes like murder and kidnapping without judicial oversight.

Main Story

The Federal Government’s long-standing strategy for handling former insurgents has hit a major legal roadblock.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Abuja-based human rights lawyer Maxwell Opara approached the Federal High Court to challenge the legality of “Operation Safe Corridor”—the military-led programme that deradicalizes and reintegrates repentant Boko Haram members into society.

Opara’s suit argues that the executive and military branches have essentially usurped judicial authority by granting “de facto immunity” to individuals suspected of grave crimes, including terrorism and kidnapping.

The lawyer contends that reintegrating these individuals without a formal trial, conviction, or sentencing erodes public confidence in the justice system and poses a direct threat to the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens.

By bypassing the courts, Opara claims the government is violating the doctrine of separation of powers, as only the judiciary has the mandate to determine the guilt or innocence of those accused of violent crimes.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the justice-vs-peace gap; the government views reintegration as a tactical tool to deplete insurgent ranks, while critics see it as an illegal shortcut that denies justice to victims of terrorism. Authorities must solve the problem of judicial-oversight friction, as the current “Safe Corridor” model operates largely as an administrative process outside the reach of the criminal justice system.

Furthermore, there is a public-safety risk; Opara argues that releasing unprosecuted offenders into communities violates Sections 33, 34, and 35 of the Constitution, which guarantee the rights to life and dignity. To succeed, the court must determine if the executive branch has the legislative authorization to provide such amnesty or if every “repentant” individual must first face a judge under the Terrorism Act 2022.

What’s Being Said

“The reintegration of the repentant insurgents… without prior prosecution and judicial conviction, is unlawful, unconstitutional and a violation of the rule of law,” stated Maxwell Opara.

Opara argues that the Army and AGF “lack the legal authority to grant de facto immunity” for acts of terrorism and murder without legislative oversight.

What’s Next

The Federal High Court is expected to assign a judge to the matter in the coming weeks to hear the request for an interim injunction against the Army.

The Attorney-General of the Federation will likely file a counter-affidavit defending “Operation Safe Corridor” as a matter of national security and executive prerogative.

Legal analysts anticipate that the ruling could set a precedent for how Nigeria balances deradicalization efforts with the mandatory provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Human rights organizations may apply to join the suit as amici curiae (friends of the court) to provide further context on the rights of terrorism victims.

Bottom Line

Maxwell Opara’s lawsuit forces a constitutional showdown over one of Nigeria’s most controversial counter-insurgency policies. The court’s decision will ultimately decide whether “repentance” is enough to bypass the courtroom or if the rule of law demands that every insurgent face a formal trial before returning to society.