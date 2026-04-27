Economic experts laud FG as external reserves hit $48.65 billion

Keypoints

Top economists Dr. Ayo Teriba and Dr. Muda Yusuf have commended the Federal Government for maintaining a robust external reserve of $48.65 billion.

The current reserves provide approximately ten months of import cover, offering a significant buffer against global economic shocks.

Despite a recent $1.38 billion decline over five weeks, the reserves remain historically high compared to previous years.

Experts noted that market confidence is growing due to a stable exchange rate and a performing stock market.

There is a call for the government to expand support for vulnerable citizens to cushion the effects of high fuel prices.

Main Story

Nigeria’s financial cushions are proving resilient in the face of international instability. On Monday, April 27, 2026, prominent economic analysts praised the Federal Government’s management of the nation’s external reserves, which currently stand at $48.65 billion.

While Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data shows a slight dip from the $50.03 billion recorded in March, the current level is still considered a “fortress” for the economy.

Dr. Ayo Teriba of Economic Associates pointed out that the stable exchange rate and negligible inflation increases are proof that the economy is weathering global “headwinds” well.

Simultaneously, Dr. Muda Yusuf of the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise emphasized that the reserves are strong enough to cover nearly a year’s worth of imports.

However, both experts warned that regional conflicts, such as the Middle East crisis, could push foreign investors to move their money to “safer havens,” potentially putting further pressure on Nigeria’s dollar stash.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the reserve-drain risk; while $48 billion is substantial, the $1.38 billion drop in just five weeks shows how quickly funds can be depleted to service national debt and stabilize the currency. Authorities must solve the problem of investor apprehension, as geopolitical tensions often cause “portfolio investors” to pull their capital out of emerging markets like Nigeria.

Furthermore, there is a social-hardship risk; despite the strong macro-economic numbers, many Nigerians are struggling with high petroleum costs. To succeed, the government must balance its need to “save” for the future with the immediate need to fund social programs, such as the wider distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits, to ease the daily cost of living for the public.

What’s Being Said

Our external reserves can sustain us for about ten months import cover in spite of the global economic headwinds, stated Dr. Muda Yusuf.

Dr. Ayo Teriba urged the government to initiate more temporary programs to support “economically vulnerable Nigerians” to cushion hardship.

What’s Next

The Central Bank is expected to continue using the reserves strategically to defend the naira’s value against speculative attacks.

The Federal Government is anticipated to ramp up the availability of CNG conversion kits as a key strategy to lower transportation costs.

Economists will be watching the May 2026 reserve data to see if the decline stabilizes or if further intervention is required.

New social intervention programs targeted at the “vulnerable” are likely to be announced to address the inflationary pressures mentioned by the experts.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s $48.65 billion reserve is a powerful insurance policy for the nation’s economy. While the recent slight decline bears watching, the experts agree that the government has successfully built enough “resilience” to protect the country from the worst of the current global financial storms.