OAU student passes away after complaining of chest pain during examination

Keypoints

Oreoluwa Adewole, a 400-level student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), died on Thursday.

The student was in the College of Health Sciences and was sitting for an examination when he complained of chest pain.

Despite receiving prompt medical attention, Adewole passed away, throwing the university into mourning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adebayo Bamire expressed deep condolences to the family, friends, and the medical student community.

University authorities are currently working with the family and relevant officials to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Main Story

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, is in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of a final-year student in the College of Health Sciences.

Oreoluwa Adewole, a 400-level student, reportedly passed away on Thursday after a medical emergency during a university examination.

According to a statement from the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, Adewole began experiencing sharp chest pain while the exam was in progress.

Although he was immediately attended to by medical personnel, the efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. The university community, particularly his colleagues in the health sciences, has been deeply affected by the loss of a student who was so close to completing his degree.

What’s Being Said

“The tragic loss has thrown the university community into mourning,” stated Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adebayo Bamire extended heartfelt condolences to the parents and siblings, describing the event as a “painful and irreparable loss.”

The university management confirmed they are “currently engaging relevant authorities and the family to provide necessary support.”

Colleagues in the College of Health Sciences expressed shock, noting that the late Adewole was a dedicated student.

What’s Next

The university is expected to conduct a formal inquiry to further understand the medical circumstances surrounding the sudden chest pain and subsequent death.

Counseling services may be made available to students and staff within the College of Health Sciences who were present during the incident.

Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in coordination with the Adewole family.

University authorities may review emergency medical protocols within examination halls to ensure rapid response for future incidents.

Bottom Line

The death of Oreoluwa Adewole is a sobering reminder of the physical and emotional pressures facing students, especially during examination periods. As the OAU community grieves, the focus remains on supporting the bereaved family and uncovering the clinical cause of this untimely passing.