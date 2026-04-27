Asake announces independent debut with 4th album “M$NEY” arriving May 1

Keypoints

Afrobeats star Asake will release his fourth studio album, titled “M$NEY,” on Friday, May 1, 2026.

This project is a career milestone as it marks his first full-length body of work released under his own independent imprint.

The 13-track album features global collaborations with French rapper Tiakola and world-renowned producer DJ Snake.

Already released singles such as “Why Love,” “Badman Gangster,” and “Worship” are confirmed for the tracklist.

Asake continues his streak of high productivity, releasing a full album every year since his breakout in 2022.

Main Story

The “Mr. Money” era is entering its most ambitious phase yet. Global Afrobeats sensation Asake took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that his fourth studio album, “M$NEY,” is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

To break the news, the singer shared a cinematic teaser featuring a stone carver meticulously crafting the album’s cover art—a metaphor for the hand-crafted, independent path he is now carving for himself.

Unlike his previous chart-topping records, “M$NEY” is the first project released under Asake’s independent imprint, signaling a major shift in his business and creative control.

Fans can expect his signature blend of Fuji-inspired melodies and Amapiano log drums, but with a global twist.

The album includes the heavy-hitting collaboration “Worship” with DJ Snake, alongside “Badman Gangster” featuring Tiakola, bridging the gap between Lagos street pop, French rap, and electronic music.

The Issues

The main issue is that Asake is working at an exhausting pace. Releasing a new album every single year for five years straight is very difficult. There is a real danger that fans might get tired of his music if his style doesn’t change enough to stay fresh. Experts are also worried that there is simply too much of his music out there at once; he isn’t just competing with other singers anymore, he is competing with his own past hits.

Additionally, going independent is a big gamble. By leaving a major record label for the first time, he no longer has their massive support system to help with worldwide advertising or making sure he gets paid his royalties. He now has to build his own expert team to handle the business side of things. For this new album to be considered a win, it has to show that Asake can sell just as many records on his own as he did when he had a big company backing him.

What’s Next

The album is set to drop on all major streaming platforms at midnight on May 1, 2026.

Asake is expected to announce a global tour schedule shortly after the album release to support his independent debut.

Industry watchers will be looking at the first-week streaming numbers to see how they compare to his previous label-supported releases like “Work of Art.”

Music videos for the unreleased tracks on the album are anticipated to roll out throughout May and June to sustain the project’s momentum.

Bottom Line

Asake is betting on himself. By naming his first independent album “M$NEY,” he is reinforcing his brand while taking full control of his artistic destiny. Whether this fourth consecutive album can top the charts like its predecessors will be the ultimate test of his independent power.