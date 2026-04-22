Airtime lending suspension, regulatory confusion and the stranded consumer

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu once declared: “Let the poor breathe.” As regulators bicker over jurisdiction and telecom giants suspend a service that millions of low-income Nigerian consumers use as emergency credit and as the desperate begin discarding their own phone lines to escape airtime debts they cannot repay, that promise is ringing hollow.

EDITORIAL

Key points

→ MTN and Airtel have suspended airtime and data lending services, citing FCCPC’s DEON Consumer Lending Regulations 2025.

→ The FCCPC insists it issued no ban, attributing disruptions to operators’ own compliance failures after three deadline extensions.

→ A Federal High Court has restrained the FCCPC from enforcing key provisions of the regulations, with the next hearing on April 27.

→ Millions of low-income Nigerians who rely on borrowed airtime as emergency credit have been left stranded, with no clear restoration date.

→ On the streets, a new and untracked crisis is quietly emerging: subscribers are abandoning their phone lines entirely — buying fresh SIMs rather than repaying airtime debts they can no longer afford. The consequences for Nigeria’s telecom and financial identity infrastructure are potentially severe.

→ The crisis exposes a deep jurisdictional fault line between the FCCPC, NCC, and CBN over who governs telecom-linked financial services.

Editorial

There is a particular cruelty in how this crisis has unfolded in a country with no functional toll-free emergency lines and an estimated 141 million people, roughly 62 per cent of the population living below the poverty line. Millions of Nigerians have in recent years come to depend on a simple but consequential service: the ability to borrow a small amount of airtime or data from their network provider and repay it on their next recharge. No collateral. No credit check. No bank account required. Just connectivity, maintained in a moment of critical need.

That lifeline was severed this month without warning, without transition, and without a clear date for restoration. The suspension of airtime and data lending services by MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, precipitated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, has left subscribers stranded at the worst possible time. They are already absorbing a 50 per cent telecommunications tariff increase approved earlier this year. Now they cannot even borrow data and airtime in an emergency.

BizWatch Nigeria believes the FCCPC’s regulatory intent is sound. The digital lending space in Nigeria has been a theatre of abuse – `predatory loan apps, unexplained deductions, aggressive debt recovery, and opaque fee structures have harmed hundreds of thousands of consumers. The DEON regulations were a necessary intervention. We support the principle.

But good intentions and good outcomes are not the same thing. How a regulation is implemented matters just as much as why it is introduced. And on the question of implementation, the FCCPC has a case to answer.

The failure of enforcement planning

The facts of this case deserve clear-eyed examination. The DEON Regulations were introduced in July 2025. Operators were given a 90-day window to comply. That window was extended to January 5, 2026. It was extended again to April 2026. Three deadlines. Nine months of notice. And yet we arrived at this point – services suspended, subscribers stranded, and a Federal High Court issuing a restraining order – without a single contingency plan to protect end-users during the transition.

The FCCPC has been explicit in its public communications: it did not order the suspension of airtime lending. It issued compliance requirements and left operators to decide how to respond. That is technically accurate. But a regulator cannot issue enforcement frameworks with ₦100 million penalties for non-compliance, watch operators scramble to avoid sanctions, and then stand apart from the disruption as if it had nothing to do with it. Regulatory consequences are foreseeable. When the FCCPC designed this framework, the possibility that telcos would suspend services rather than risk penalties was not only conceivable it was the logical risk outcome.

A well-prepared regulatory rollout would have required operators to maintain services during a transition period, or provide approved alternatives before suspending existing ones. It would have mandated consumer impact assessments. It would have mapped who uses these services. Airtime credit is not a product for the middle class. It is a product for Nigerians who cannot afford to top up until payday – and when that product disappears, those Nigerians do not wait passively for regulators to resolve their differences.

Compounding the SIM abandonment crisis

Here is a dimension of this crisis that has not yet appeared in any regulatory statement, corporate disclosure, or analyst report – but which BizWatch Nigeria has verified through street-level intelligence from multiple locations across the country: Nigerians are abandoning their phone lines.

The arithmetic is brutal and rational. A subscriber owes ₦3000 to ₦5000 in borrowed airtime. A new SIM card costs less than ₦2000 and is available at virtually every street corner. Repaying the debt requires a recharge that many cannot afford right now, particularly after a 50 per cent tariff hike. So they walk away. They buy a new SIM. They start again. No debt recovery call, no blocked line, no obligation. For someone living at the margin, that is not irresponsibility – it is survival arithmetic.

This behaviour is not new to Nigeria’s telecom ecosystem, but the current conditions have accelerated it sharply. Nigeria is already one of the world’s most active dual-SIM markets with more than 316 million connected phone lines since the telecom revolution began, yet only approximately 141 million are currently active. That gap of over 170 million abandoned lines is a long history of Nigerians treating SIM cards as disposable when the cost of staying outweighs the benefit. The airtime debt crisis is now adding fresh momentum to that pattern, and at a moment when the stress on household incomes is acute.

The consequences of this quiet mass exit are layered and serious. The first is the most obvious: bad debt accumulation at the telcos. Analysts estimate Nigeria’s telecom operators collectively earn over ₦400 billion annually from airtime lending, at fees of 10 to 15 per cent. MTN alone advanced ₦5.6 trillion in airtime and data loans between 2019 and 2023. Every SIM that is abandoned with an outstanding balance is a default – small in isolation, but the aggregate exposure across tens of millions of subscribers during a period of acute economic stress is anything but small.

The second consequence is more dangerous: the SIM recycling trap. Under NCC’s Quality-of-Service Business Rules, a prepaid line without a revenue-generating event for six months must be deactivated and can be recycled into the pool for resale after a further period of inactivity. That recycled number carries with it the digital fingerprint of its previous owner – linked to bank accounts, OTP verification channels, mobile wallets, and in some documented cases, records in law enforcement databases. The new subscriber who buys that number inherits a ghost and sometimes, a nightmare. Cases have already emerged of Nigerians arrested or subjected to fraud or terrorism because they purchased a recycled SIM whose previous owner had walked away from it without clearing their digital trail.

The third consequence is the erasure of nascent credit history. At its best, airtime lending was beginning to function as an informal credit scoring infrastructure. Telcos tracked repayment patterns. Consistent repayment built a micro-credit profile that fintech players were starting to leverage for product design. When subscribers dump their lines, that history is erased entirely. They start over as invisible, unscored borrowers, reinforcing precisely the financial exclusion the DEON regulations were ostensibly designed to address.

None of this is being tracked in real time. The NCC does not publish monthly churn data disaggregated by cause. The telcos have not disclosed it. The FCCPC has not factored it into its public communications. It is happening on the street, in markets, in motor parks, in the invisible economy and by the time the data surfaces in quarterly reports, the damage will already be done.

The regulators dispute of authority

Compounding the consumer impact is a troubling jurisdictional dispute that this crisis has now brought to a head. The Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPA) went to a Federal High Court in Lagos on April 14, arguing that the FCCPC has exceeded its statutory authority, that the technical and operational regulation of telecommunications services belongs to the Nigerian Communications Commission, not the FCCPC. Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa agreed there was sufficient urgency to grant interim relief, restraining the FCCPC from enforcing key provisions pending a fuller hearing on April 27.

This is not a minor procedural skirmish. It goes to the heart of how Nigeria regulates the increasingly blurred boundary between telecoms and financial services. Airtime lending began as a telecom value-added service. Over time it evolved into something that functions as a consumer micro-credit product with interest, repayment obligations, and scale that rivals some formal lending channels. At what point does a telecom feature become a financial product? Who has authority over that determination?

Nigeria has not answered that question. The NCC regulates telecoms. The Central Bank of Nigeria regulates financial services. The FCCPC regulates consumer protection and competition. When a telecom company lends money through a USSD code, all three may have a legitimate claim to oversight. The absence of a clear, coordinated framework for this grey zone is a governance failure and ordinary Nigerians are paying for it with interrupted services and abandoned phone lines.

The FCCPC’s additional claim that some telcos actively locked out local fintech partners in favour of foreign ones, in violation of free market principles adds yet another layer. If true, it suggests that for some operators, the compliance delay was not purely administrative. It was strategic. That is a serious allegation that deserves a public and transparent response, not a corporate filing to the NGX written in the passive voice.

The reality of losses

Lost in the institutional noise is the reality of what this suspension means on the ground. For millions of Nigerians, airtime borrowing is not a luxury feature. It is one of the few forms of credit genuinely accessible to them. It requires no documentation, no collateral, no relationship with a bank. It costs less than formal credit. It works on any phone. It is available at midnight. And critically, in a country with no functional toll-free emergency lines, it is sometimes the only thing standing between a person and an inability to call for help in a crisis.

JSE-listed fintech Optasia, which powers airtime credit through operator partnerships across emerging markets, has also suspended services in Nigeria. Its investor case was built around the democratisation of mobile credit, extending small amounts of airtime or data to consumers who fall outside formal banking channels, using operator data and behavioural analytics to reach mass-market subscribers at scale. Nigeria has now decided that channel requires the same regulatory treatment as formal lending. The decision is defensible. The implementation has been negligent.

MTN has assured investors the suspension will have no material financial impact. That is a statement written for shareholders. MTN Nigeria’s fintech arm generated ₦131.62 billion in revenue, the vast majority driven by Xtratime. Core fintech revenue excluding airtime lending was just ₦6.8 billion. The gap tells you everything about how central this product is to their financial services ambitions and how much their assurances of “no material impact” should be read with scepticism.

The public conversation has been fractured. The FCCPC accuses unnamed “vested interests” of spreading misinformation to undermine the regulations. Industry groups have gone to court. Telecom operators have issued careful corporate statements. Consumer advocacy voices have been largely absent – a gap that itself tells a story about the representational imbalances in Nigeria’s regulatory ecosystem.

What has been loudest are the voices of ordinary Nigerians on social media – frustrated, articulate, and ignored. They are all asking a reasonable question: why does protecting them require first cutting off a service they depend on?

What no one is yet saying publicly, because no one is yet tracking it, is that a segment of those frustrated subscribers has already stopped asking questions. They have discarded indebted lines and acquired new ones. This silent exit will show up in bad debt ratios, in recycled number complaints and in fintech fraud reports.

What happens next

The Federal High Court will hear WASPA’s substantive motion on April 27. That hearing may determine whether the FCCPC’s enforcement framework survives legal challenge in its current form, or whether it must be fundamentally restructured. Either outcome has significant implications for how Nigeria governs the fast-growing intersection of telecoms, fintech, and consumer credit.

The bottom line

BizWatch Nigeria’s position is straightforward: the FCCPC is right to regulate digital lending. The abuses in that space are well-documented and the harm to consumers has been real. But a regulator whose primary mandate is consumer protection must be judged not only by the standards it sets, but by the conditions it creates for the people it is meant to serve. Right now, millions of Nigerian consumers are worse off, not because the regulations are wrong in principle, but because the implementation lacked a safety net. And some of those consumers are not waiting to be rescued. They are already gone.

We call on the FCCPC to issue a clear, time-bound roadmap for service restoration, including interim operating arrangements for compliant operators, and to commission an immediate assessment of the SIM abandonment behaviour now unfolding in the market. We call on the NCC to clarify its own position on airtime lending, take responsibility for the SIM recycling risks created by mass churn, and end the regulatory ambiguity the industry has exploited for too long. We call on the National Assembly’s relevant committees to convene an urgent joint hearing that addresses the jurisdictional gaps between the FCCPC, NCC, and CBN on telecom-linked financial services – a conversation that should have happened years ago.