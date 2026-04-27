Murtala Garo confirmed as new Kano State Deputy Governor

Keypoints

The Kano State House of Assembly has officially confirmed Murtala Garo as the new Deputy Governor of Kano State.

The confirmation took place on Monday, April 27, 2026, following a successful screening exercise.

Murtala Garo replaces former Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo, who recently resigned from the position.

The Assembly screened Garo on his governance vision, educational background, and professional experience before a unanimous vote of approval.

The proceedings were led by Speaker Jibril Falgore and followed the constitutional guidelines of Section 191(3)(c).

Main Story

A new chapter in Kano State’s executive leadership opened on Monday as the House of Assembly cleared Murtala Garo to serve as Deputy Governor. The legislative process moved quickly following the resignation of the previous deputy, Aminu Gwarzo.

During the plenary, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello presented a report from the ad hoc committee, which described Garo as a candidate with a “clear grasp” of the responsibilities required to support Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration.

The screening was not just a formality; the committee examined Garo’s vision for the state’s development and his understanding of the current political landscape.

After the report was adopted, the lawmakers unanimously confirmed his appointment, emphasizing their desire to maintain a smooth working relationship with the executive branch. Garo is now expected to be sworn in shortly to resume official duties alongside the Governor.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the leadership-transition gap; coming into office mid-term after a resignation requires the new Deputy Governor to hit the ground running without disrupting ongoing state projects. Authorities must solve the problem of executive-legislative synergy, as any friction during this transition could slow down the implementation of Governor Yusuf’s mandate. Furthermore, there is a political-stability risk; the resignation of a high-ranking official like Aminu Gwarzo often triggers speculation, and the new Deputy must work quickly to build public confidence. To succeed, Garo must demonstrate that he can seamlessly align his personal vision with the established “Renewed Hope” and local development agendas of the Kano State government.

What’s Being Said

The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to “promoting good governance and accountability” through its work with the executive arm.

Speaker Jibril Falgore noted that the confirmation followed strict adherence to Section 191(3)(c) of the 1999 Constitution.

What’s Next

Murtala Garo is expected to take the official oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Governor Abba Yusuf at the Government House.

The new Deputy Governor will likely receive his assigned portfolios, which often include oversight of specific ministries or local government affairs.

Political analysts in Kano will be watching for any cabinet reshuffle that might follow the arrival of a new second-in-command.

The administration is expected to hold a stakeholder meeting to introduce the new Deputy to traditional rulers and community leaders across the state.

Bottom Line

The swift confirmation of Murtala Garo provides the Kano State government with much-needed executive continuity. With the legislative hurdle cleared, the focus now shifts to how well Garo and Governor Yusuf can collaborate to address the state’s pressing economic and social challenges in 2026.