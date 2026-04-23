Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu resigns to pursue Oyo governorship

Keypoints

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has formally resigned, effective April 30, 2026, to run for the governorship of Oyo State.

His resignation aligns with the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which requires political appointees to step down before contesting elections.

Adelabu proposed the creation of a coordinating minister for energy to harmonize reforms across the power, gas, and water sectors.

Key achievements cited include reaching a peak power generation of 6,000MW and increasing market revenues to 2.3 trillion Naira.

The outgoing minister recommended a 4 trillion Naira debt restructuring and the recapitalization of distribution companies (DisCos) to sustain sector growth.

Main Story

Nigeria’s power sector is set for a leadership transition as Adebayo Adelabu steps down to pursue his long-standing political ambitions. In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Adelabu confirmed his departure, citing the need to focus on the Oyo State gubernatorial race.

His exit comes at a pivotal time for the electricity market, which has undergone significant decentralization under his watch following the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023.

During his tenure, Adelabu oversaw a rise in peak generation to over 6,000 megawatts, largely credited to the successful integration of the Zungeru Hydropower Plant.

He also initiated a massive 4 trillion Naira debt restructuring program that helped more than double market revenues in two years.

In his parting advice to the Presidency, Adelabu emphasized that the current “silo” approach to energy is inefficient, advocating instead for a central coordinating minister to manage the interdependencies between gas supply, water resources for hydro, and the national grid.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the reform-continuity gap; with the minister exiting mid-reform, there is a risk that the momentum behind DisCo recapitalization and nationwide metering could slow down. Authorities must solve the problem of gas-to-power constraints, as thermal plants continue to struggle with supply shortages despite the increase in theoretical generation capacity.

Furthermore, there is a regulatory-enforcement risk; while revenues have increased, the Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses remain high, requiring a successor with a strong hand to hold private operators accountable. To succeed, the next leadership must adopt Adelabu’s proposal for an integrated energy ministry to ensure that the gas sector and the power sector are no longer working at cross-purposes.

What’s Being Said

“My resignation will take effect on April 30 to enable me focus on my governorship ambition,” stated Adebayo Adelabu in his letter to the President.

Adelabu proposed a coordinating minister for Energy to provide strategic oversight and ensure synergy across power, gas, and environmental sectors.

What’s Next

President Bola Tinubu is expected to appoint an Acting Minister of Power or a substantive successor before the April 30 effective date.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) will likely deliberate on the proposal to create a coordinating minister for Energy to streamline the oil, gas, and power portfolios.

The 4 trillion Naira debt restructuring program will enter its next phase, requiring the Ministry of Finance to finalize the financial instruments involved.

Efforts to reach 7,000MW to 10,000MW in generation will remain a priority for the incoming leadership as the Zungeru plant reaches full operational stability.

Bottom Line

Adebayo Adelabu leaves the Ministry of Power with a clearer roadmap than he found, but the darkness has not fully lifted. His proposal for a coordinating minister for Energy suggests that he believes the power problem cannot be solved by the Power Ministry alone—it requires a unified command over the entire energy ecosystem.