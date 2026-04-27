FCCPC seals Abuja supermarket over pricing irregularities, Others

Key points

FCCPC shuts down Guzape supermarket following consumer complaints.

Inspection uncovers pricing discrepancies, expired goods, and suspected counterfeit products.

Commission reiterates commitment to consumer protection and fair market practices.

Main story

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed a supermarket located in Guzape, Abuja, following an enforcement operation prompted by consumer complaints over pricing irregularities.

The Commission disclosed that the operation uncovered multiple potential violations of consumer protection regulations during an inspection of the facility.

According to the FCCPC, the infractions identified include discrepancies between shelf prices and checkout charges, absence of price tags on displayed products, sale of expired goods, and improper storage of perishable items.

The Commission also reported the discovery and confiscation of suspected counterfeit products, including rice, further raising concerns about product authenticity and consumer safety.

Following these findings, the supermarket was sealed pending the outcome of further regulatory review and enforcement actions.

THE ISSUES

The incident highlights persistent challenges in Nigeria’s retail sector, particularly around pricing transparency, product safety, and regulatory compliance.

Such practices not only undermine consumer trust but also pose potential health risks, especially in cases involving expired or improperly stored food items.

Additionally, the circulation of suspected counterfeit products raises broader concerns about quality control and supply chain integrity.

What’s being said

The FCCPC reiterated that all businesses are required to uphold transparent pricing, ensure product safety, and treat consumers fairly in line with established regulations.

The Commission emphasised that it remains committed to protecting consumer rights and will take appropriate action after a comprehensive review of the case.

It also urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious, deceptive, or unfair market practices.

What’s next

The FCCPC is expected to conduct a full investigation into the supermarket’s operations before determining sanctions or further regulatory measures.

Possible outcomes may include fines, stricter compliance requirements, or continued closure depending on the severity of the violations.

The Commission is also likely to intensify monitoring and enforcement activities across the retail sector.

Bottom line

The sealing of the Abuja supermarket underscores the FCCPC’s increasing vigilance in enforcing consumer protection laws, sending a clear message to businesses that non-compliance with pricing and product safety standards will not be tolerated.