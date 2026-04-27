Experts say $48.65bn external reserves strengthen Nigeria’s economic resilience

Key points

Economists commend Nigeria’s sustained external reserves despite global economic shocks.

Reserves provide up to 10 months of import cover, boosting investor confidence.

Experts caution against potential pressures from global crises and capital flight.

Main story

Economic experts have commended the Federal Government for maintaining Nigeria’s external reserves at $48.65 billion, describing the development as a strong indicator of economic resilience amid global uncertainties.

The experts, Dr Ayo Teriba of Economic Associates and Dr Muda Yusuf of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), made their positions known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Dr Teriba, Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, praised the government for sustaining the country’s reserve levels despite prevailing global shocks, including geopolitical tensions.

He noted that key economic indicators, such as exchange rate stability, stock market performance, and relatively moderate inflation trends, reflect the resilience of the Nigerian economy.

Teriba, however, urged the government to implement targeted, short-term interventions to support economically vulnerable citizens, particularly in light of rising petroleum costs. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative energy source.

In a similar vein, Dr Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, said the current reserve level demonstrates improved confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

According to him, the reserves are sufficient to sustain approximately 10 months of import cover, providing a buffer against external shocks and enhancing macroeconomic stability.

The issues

Despite the positive outlook, concerns remain over the sustainability of the reserves in the face of global economic pressures. Analysts warn that geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, could trigger volatility in capital flows.

There are also concerns about the country’s reliance on reserves to meet statutory obligations, including debt servicing, which could further deplete the buffer if not carefully managed.

What’s being said

Teriba emphasised the need for continued policy discipline, urging Nigerians to support government efforts aimed at maintaining economic stability.

He noted that while the reserves signal strength, more must be done to cushion the impact of rising living costs on citizens.

Yusuf, on his part, cautioned that external shocks could prompt portfolio investors to withdraw funds in search of safer markets, thereby exerting pressure on the reserves.

He explained that such movements could negatively impact the foreign exchange market and overall economic stability.

What’s next

Experts recommend sustained fiscal and monetary coordination to preserve reserve levels, alongside policies that attract stable, long-term investments rather than volatile portfolio flows.

They also advocate increased diversification of the economy and export base to reduce dependence on external reserves as a shock absorber.

Bottom line

While Nigeria’s $48.65 billion external reserves underscore economic resilience and provide a critical buffer against global shocks, maintaining this position will require prudent management, investor confidence, and strategic policy interventions to safeguard long-term stability.