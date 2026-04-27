Top 7 red flags to watch before choosing a solar provider

As more Nigerians turn to solar to escape unreliable electricity and rising fuel costs, one thing is becoming clear. The biggest risk is not the technology. It is who installs it.

Across conversations with installers and energy professionals, a pattern keeps showing up. Many of the problems people complain about today did not start after installation. They started from the moment the wrong provider was chosen.

In a market that is still growing and not fully regulated, knowing what to avoid can save you a lot of money, stress, and disappointment.

1. When they don’t ask about how you actually use power

A serious solar provider will want to understand your daily life before they recommend anything. They will ask what appliances you use, how long you use them, and what matters most to you. Some will even visit your home or business to check things properly.

If someone jumps straight into giving you a price or a fixed package without asking these questions, that is a warning sign.

It usually means they are not designing the system for you. They are just trying to sell what they already have. This is how people end up with systems that cannot last through the night or cannot power the things they need.

2. When the conversation is only about cheap price

Everyone wants to save money. That is normal. But when a provider is too focused on being the cheapest option, you need to be careful.

In many cases, the low price comes from cutting important corners. It could mean using smaller batteries, lower-quality parts, or skipping steps that affect how well the system works.

At first, it may feel like a good deal. But over time, you may spend more trying to fix issues or relying on your generator again. Solar is something you live with every day. If it is done poorly, the frustration will also be daily.

3. When they can’t explain things in a simple way

You don’t need to be an engineer to use solar. But your provider should be able to explain your system in a way you understand.

If they use big grammar but cannot clearly tell you what your system will power, how long it will last, and what to expect, that is a problem.

Some providers avoid being clear because they don’t want to limit your expectations. Others simply don’t understand deeply enough themselves. Either way, if you don’t understand what you are buying, you may only discover the truth after installation.

4. When there is no clear support after installation

One of the biggest complaints people have about solar in Nigeria is what happens after installation.

Some providers install and disappear. When something goes wrong, the customer is left alone.

A good provider will tell you what happens after installation. Who do you call if there is a problem? How fast will they respond? Is there any form of maintenance or check-up? Solar is not something you install and forget forever. You need to know that someone is there if things stop working as expected.

5. When they are not clear about where their products come from

Not all solar equipment in the market is the same. Some are high quality. Some are not. Some have even been used before and resold.

A reliable provider should be open about where their panels, batteries, and inverters come from. They should be confident in what they are giving you.

If they avoid that conversation or give vague answers, it is worth asking more questions. Many people only find out later that what they bought was not as strong or as new as they thought.

6. When the installation process feels rushed or unclear

How your system is installed matters just as much as what you buy.

Things like how wires are connected, how panels are arranged, and how everything is set up will affect how long your system lasts and how well it works.

If the provider cannot explain how they will handle the installation, or everything feels rushed, that is not a good sign. Good installers take their time because they know small mistakes can cause big problems later.

7. When the promises sound too perfect

Be careful of providers who make solar sound like magic.

If someone tells you that your system will power everything all the time without any limits, or that you will never need any other power source again without proper explanation, take a step back.

Solar works very well, but it still needs to be planned properly. Most people still combine it with other power sources, especially at the beginning. Honest providers will tell you both what the system can do and what it cannot do.

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, choosing a solar provider is not just about buying equipment. It is about choosing who you trust to design something that will work for you every day. A good provider will ask questions, explain clearly, and stay with you even after installation. A bad one may give you something that looks good at first but leaves you frustrated later. In Nigeria’s growing solar market, the difference between the two is what determines whether your investment actually pays off.