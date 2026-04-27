Porsche exits Bugatti Rimac, sells stake to BlueFive capital-Led consortium

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points:

Porsche AG to divest full stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

BlueFive Capital emerges as largest investor in HOF Capital-led consortium

Mate Rimac to assume greater control of Bugatti Rimac post-transaction

Move aligns with Porsche’s strategy to refocus on core automotive operations

Main Story:

Porsche AG has agreed to sell its entire equity stake in Bugatti Rimac and its shareholding in Rimac Group to a consortium led by HOF Capital, with BlueFive Capital as the largest investor.

The transaction marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of Bugatti Rimac, the joint venture established in 2021 to oversee the operations of the historic Bugatti brand. Prior to the deal, Porsche held a 45% stake in the venture, while Rimac Group controlled the remaining 55%. Porsche also maintained a 20.6% stake in Rimac Group.

Following the completion of the deal, Rimac Group is expected to take full operational control of Bugatti Rimac, while forming a strategic partnership with BlueFive Capital and HOF Capital to accelerate growth and innovation.

The deal reflects a broader trend in the global automotive industry, where legacy manufacturers are recalibrating their portfolios amid the transition toward electric mobility and advanced automotive technologies. Rimac, widely regarded for its expertise in high-performance electric vehicles, has increasingly positioned itself as a key technology partner for major automakers.

What’s Being Said:

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, emphasized the cultural and historical significance of the Bugatti brand.

“Bugatti is a monument to automotive obsession, born from Ettore Bugatti’s pursuit of beauty and performance combined. BlueFive Capital approaches this opportunity as more than simply a financial transaction, and we look forward to working alongside the entire Bugatti Rimac team to honor that legacy for generations to come.”

Dr. Michael Leiters stated that the decision aligns with Porsche’s strategic priorities.

“In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti’s future. As an early-stage investor of Rimac Group, Porsche made a significant contribution to developing Rimac Technology into an established Tier-1 automotive technology company. Now, with the sale of our stake, we are focusing Porsche on the core business.”

Mate Rimac acknowledged Porsche’s role in the venture’s success while expressing optimism about the future.

“Porsche has been a crucial partner, and we are deeply grateful for their role in establishing Bugatti Rimac. With the strong foundations their support has provided, we now have a structure that allows us to execute even faster on our long-term vision.”

Background:

Bugatti Rimac was formed in 2021 as a strategic alliance combining the heritage of Bugatti with Rimac’s cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. The partnership was widely seen as a bold move to modernize one of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands.

Rimac Group has since emerged as a leading player in electric hypercar development and advanced automotive systems, supplying technology to several global manufacturers.

Meanwhile, BlueFive Capital, founded in 2024 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market, manages approximately $15 billion in assets and focuses on high-growth opportunities across global markets, including private equity, infrastructure, and real estate investments.

What’s Next:

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Once finalized, the new ownership structure is expected to strengthen Bugatti Rimac’s strategic direction, enabling faster execution of its long-term vision in luxury performance and electric mobility.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see how Rimac leverages its expanded control and new investor backing to redefine the future of the Bugatti brand in an increasingly electrified automotive landscape.