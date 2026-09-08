Ikenga: The Last Festival grosses N75m at box office

Key Points:

• The Nollywood film has earned N75 million at the box office.

• It has remained the highest grossing Nollywood film for three consecutive weekends.

• FilmOne says the movie is the highest grossing Igbo language title of all time.

Main Story

Nollywood film Ikenga: The Last Festival has generated N75 million at the box office, maintaining its position as the highest grossing Nollywood film for three consecutive weekends.

FilmOne Entertainment, the distributor of the movie, announced the milestone on its Instagram page, saying the film’s earnings were continuing to rise.

The distributor attributed the performance to audience support and thanked moviegoers who bought tickets and attended screenings.

FilmOne also said Ikenga: The Last Festival had become the highest grossing Igbo language title of all time.

The film is a Nollywood production centred on Igbo culture and heritage and features a cast of Nigerian actors.

Its box office performance adds to the commercial success of indigenous language productions in Nigeria, while demonstrating continued audience demand for locally produced stories rooted in Nigerian culture.

The Issues

The film’s performance highlights the commercial potential of indigenous language productions within Nigeria’s cinema market.

Its success also reflects audience interest in films that present Nigerian cultural heritage and identity through local storytelling.

What’s Being Said

“N75 million and counting! A massive thank you to everyone who has shown up, bought a ticket, brought a friend, and made Ikenga the phenomenon it is,” – FilmOne Entertainment

What’s Next

Ikenga: The Last Festival will continue its cinema run as the film builds on its box office performance.

Bottom Line

Ikenga: The Last Festival has reached N75 million and held the top position among Nollywood films for three consecutive weekends. FilmOne also says it is the highest grossing Igbo language title of all time.