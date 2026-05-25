TCIPC Customs gets new Controller as ACG Onyeka moves to Headquarters

Key points

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Port Command, has appointed Comptroller Joe Anani as the new Customs Area Controller following the promotion of Frank Onyeka to Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs.

ACG Onyeka highlighted achievements recorded during his tenure, including over N1.6 trillion revenue generation in 2025 and anti-smuggling seizures valued above N35 billion.

Comptroller Anani has pledged to sustain the Command’s performance through professionalism, transparency and stronger stakeholder collaboration.

Main story

The Tincan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has officially welcomed Joe Anani as its new Customs Area Controller following the redeployment of Frank Onyeka to the Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

Onyeka, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of Customs, has been assigned to head the Human Resource Department at the Customs Headquarters.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued at the weekend in Lagos by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oscar Ivara.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, ACG Onyeka expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, officers of the Command, stakeholders and other government agencies for their support throughout his tenure.

He described his time at the Tincan Island Port Command as fulfilling, noting that the Command recorded significant achievements in revenue generation, trade facilitation, anti-smuggling operations and stakeholder engagement.

According to him, the Command generated more than N1.6 trillion in revenue during the 2025 fiscal year, exceeding its annual target, while over N401 billion was realised in the first quarter of 2026.

Onyeka also highlighted major anti-smuggling operations carried out under his leadership, including the interception of illicit drugs and prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value estimated at over N35 billion.

He further stated that the Command invested heavily in capacity-building programmes for officers and strengthened collaboration with stakeholders during his administration.

The former Area Controller also noted that welfare initiatives implemented through the Customs Officers’ Wives Association contributed to improving support systems for officers and their families.

The issues

The change in leadership comes at a critical period for Nigeria’s port operations as the Customs Service continues efforts to improve revenue collection, strengthen anti-smuggling measures and facilitate legitimate trade.

Industry stakeholders have consistently emphasised the importance of continuity in policy implementation, operational efficiency and collaboration among agencies operating within the nation’s seaports.

The Tincan Island Port Command remains one of the country’s busiest customs formations, playing a strategic role in trade facilitation and national revenue generation.

What’s being said

ACG Onyeka expressed confidence in the ability of Comptroller Anani to sustain the Command’s operational achievements and urged officers, stakeholders and the trading community to support the new leadership.

In his acceptance speech, Comptroller Anani thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs and the management of the Service for the confidence reposed in him.

He commended Onyeka for the achievements recorded during his tenure, particularly in revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations and trade facilitation.

Anani pledged to consolidate on the successes already achieved while maintaining professionalism, discipline, transparency and efficient service delivery.

He also reiterated his commitment to an open-door policy and called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders and sister agencies to enhance national security and promote legitimate trade.

What’s next

Stakeholders will be monitoring how the new leadership sustains revenue performance, operational efficiency and anti-smuggling enforcement at the Command.

Attention is also expected to focus on ongoing reforms within the Customs Service aimed at improving port operations, boosting trade facilitation and enhancing inter-agency cooperation.

The Command is likely to continue strengthening stakeholder engagement and capacity-building initiatives under the new administration.

Bottom line

The appointment of Comptroller Joe Anani as Customs Area Controller of Tincan Island Port Command marks a new phase in the leadership of one of Nigeria’s most strategic port commands. With the achievements recorded under ACG Frank Onyeka setting a high benchmark, expectations remain strong for continuity in revenue growth, trade facilitation and anti-smuggling operations.