COWA Seme celebrates Children’s Day, advocates child welfare and family values

Key points

The Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), Seme Area Command, celebrated the 2026 Children’s Day with activities focused on child welfare and family support.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Abdullahi Kaila, urged parents and stakeholders to prioritise children’s protection, education and moral upbringing.

The event featured games, entertainment and community bonding activities for children and families within the command.

Main story

The Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), Seme Area Command, on Saturday celebrated the 2026 Children’s Day with a programme aimed at promoting child welfare, strengthening family values and fostering community support within the command.

The event, held at the Seme Area Command, brought together officers, their families and children for a day of celebration, entertainment and engagement.

Speaking during the occasion, the Customs Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, Abdullahi Kaila, described children as the foundation of every society and called on parents, guardians and stakeholders to prioritise their protection and development.

According to him, investing in children through proper education, moral guidance and support remains essential to building a peaceful and progressive society.

“Children are not only the leaders of tomorrow, they are the hope of today. The innocence and curiosity of children should inspire society to build a peaceful and caring nation filled with opportunities for younger generations,” he said.

Comptroller Kaila also commended women, particularly wives of customs officers, for their role in nation-building through the upbringing of responsible children and preservation of family values.

“When we are on duty protecting Nigeria’s economy and territorial integrity, you are on duty building character, instilling discipline and nurturing values that shape responsible citizens,” he stated.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of COWA, Seme Area Command, Maryam Kaila, expressed appreciation to the Customs Area Controller and members of the management team for their support toward the success of the programme.

She encouraged the children to celebrate the occasion with joy, confidence and optimism for a brighter future.

“Today is your day, a day to celebrate your joy, your dreams, and the bright future ahead of you. Keep smiling, keep learning, and know that we are all proud of you. May God continue to bless every one of you,” she said.

The issues

Child welfare advocates have consistently stressed the importance of investing in children through quality education, moral development and supportive family structures.

Stakeholders also note that Children’s Day celebrations provide opportunities to raise awareness on issues affecting children, including access to education, protection from abuse and the need for stronger family and community support systems.

What’s being said

Participants at the event commended the initiative, describing it as a platform that strengthens family bonds and encourages children to feel valued and supported within the community.

Customs officials also reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in shaping responsible and productive future generations.

What’s next

COWA and the Seme Area Command are expected to continue community-focused initiatives aimed at supporting families, promoting child development and strengthening welfare programmes for officers and their dependants.

Stakeholders have also called for sustained advocacy and investment in programmes that enhance children’s wellbeing and educational development.

Bottom line

The 2026 Children’s Day celebration organised by COWA, Seme Area Command, highlighted the importance of child welfare, family values and collective responsibility in nurturing future generations. The event also reinforced the role of parents and communities in building a supportive environment where children can thrive.