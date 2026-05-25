Nigeria’s 26.5% interest rate raises questions over $1 trillion GDP goal

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 25, 2026

Key Points

CBN retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5 percent amid inflation concerns

Analysts warn that high borrowing costs are slowing private sector growth and investment

Economists say Nigeria risks remaining trapped between attracting foreign inflows and supporting local businesses

Main Story

Nigeria’s decision to retain its benchmark interest rate at 26.5 percent has intensified concerns over whether Africa’s largest economy can realistically achieve the Federal Government’s $1 trillion gross domestic product target by 2030.

The Central Bank of Nigeria left the Monetary Policy Rate unchanged last week as policymakers attempted to balance inflation control, exchange rate stability, and foreign portfolio investment inflows.

However, analysts said the prolonged high-interest-rate environment is increasing financing pressure on businesses and consumers, with manufacturers and service providers facing rising operating costs amid slowing economic expansion.

In a research note, Coronation Merchant Bank warned that the CBN faces a structural contradiction. While lower interest rates are needed to stimulate growth and reduce borrowing costs, foreign portfolio inflows supporting Nigeria’s reserves are largely attracted by elevated yields.

“Cutting rates too aggressively risks triggering capital outflows that could weaken the reserves position and destabilise the exchange rate,” the bank stated.

The latest MPC decision follows a 50-basis-point rate cut implemented at the previous meeting in February. Policymakers maintained all monetary parameters unchanged despite inflation rising for a second consecutive month to 15.69 percent in April from 15.38 percent in March.

Analysts attributed the renewed inflationary pressure largely to higher domestic fuel prices and rising transportation costs linked to geopolitical disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and broader energy market volatility.

Businesses across sectors have increasingly turned to commercial paper issuances and short-term debt instruments to reduce financing costs associated with conventional bank borrowing.

The government’s economic reform agenda, including petrol subsidy removal and FX market liberalisation, has also increased operating costs for households and businesses, worsening inflationary pressures and weakening consumer purchasing power.

“The MPC’s decision aligns with expectations given renewed inflationary risks linked to global energy market disruptions,” Cowry Asset Management Limited said in a market commentary.

The Issues

Nigeria’s monetary policy environment highlights the growing tension between stabilising macroeconomic indicators and supporting real economic growth. Elevated interest rates have helped improve foreign exchange liquidity and attract portfolio inflows, but they have also significantly increased borrowing costs for businesses.

Manufacturers, small businesses, and consumers continue to struggle with rising energy prices, inflation, and expensive credit conditions. Economists warn that without stronger structural reforms to improve productivity, industrial output, and infrastructure, monetary tightening alone may not deliver sustainable economic expansion.

The government’s $1 trillion GDP ambition also faces scrutiny due to weak private sector growth, declining purchasing power, and limited access to affordable financing.

What’s Being Said

“The current macroeconomic environment remains sufficiently resilient to support gradual disinflation,” the Central Bank of Nigeria said after the MPC meeting.

“High operating costs continue to reduce profitability and weaken business expansion across key sectors,” said Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise.

“Nigeria’s growth ambitions will require deeper structural reforms beyond monetary tightening,” said analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank.

What’s Next

Investors and businesses will monitor Nigeria’s inflation trend ahead of the next MPC meeting

Analysts expect the CBN to maintain a cautious monetary stance if inflationary pressures persist

Economic policymakers are likely to face increasing pressure to balance FX stability with growth-focused reforms and private sector support

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s high-interest-rate strategy may be stabilising the naira and attracting foreign capital, but it is also deepening financing pressure on businesses and households. Without broader structural reforms that stimulate productivity and lower operating costs, the country’s $1 trillion GDP ambition risks remaining more aspirational than achievable.