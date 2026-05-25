Kano Roads Under Tight Watch as FRSC Deploys 1,889 Personnel for Sallah

Key points

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Kano State has deployed 1,889 personnel for special Eid El-Kabir patrol operations.

The week-long operation will run from May 25 to May 31, 2026, to manage increased traffic during the festive period.

Authorities say the exercise is aimed at reducing road crashes, fatalities, and traffic congestion across major highways in the state.

Patrol vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, motorcycles, radar guns, and breathalysers have been deployed for enforcement and emergency response.

Mobile courts and emergency rescue teams will remain on standby throughout the operation.

Main story

The Kano State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed no fewer than 1,889 personnel for a special patrol operation ahead of the 2026 Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

The command said the week-long exercise, scheduled to run from May 25 to May 31, forms part of its routine festive-season traffic management strategy aimed at addressing increased vehicular movement across major roads and highways.

According to the command, the deployment comprises both Regular and Special Marshals who will be stationed across critical routes and identified traffic flashpoints within the state.

Authorities also disclosed that operational logistics, including patrol vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, operational motorcycles, radar guns, and breathalysers, have been positioned strategically to strengthen enforcement and emergency response capacity.

The operation will run on a shift basis to ensure 24-hour patrol coverage, while special night rescue teams have also been positioned for emergency interventions during the Sallah period.

The issues

Festive periods in Nigeria are often associated with heavy traffic congestion, reckless driving, and increased road accidents, particularly along major highways and inter-state routes.

Road safety authorities say common traffic violations such as speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading, lane indiscipline, use of mobile phones while driving, and operation of defective vehicles remain major contributors to fatal crashes.

To address these risks, the FRSC says mobile courts will remain operational during the exercise for the speedy prosecution of traffic offenders.

Emergency rescue teams have also been placed on high alert to respond rapidly to accidents and other highway emergencies throughout the period.

What’s being said

“The deployment of over 1,889 personnel comprising Regular and Special Marshals across the state will ensure safer roads, smooth traffic flow, and prompt emergency response services.”

— Abdullahi Labaran, Public Relations Officer, FRSC Kano Sector Command

“The operation is aimed at reducing road traffic crashes, fatalities, traffic congestion, and other highway emergencies during the Sallah celebrations.”

— Idris Lawal, Sector Commander, FRSC Kano Sector Command

What’s next

The special patrol operation will continue throughout the Eid El-Kabir celebrations, with officers expected to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and enforcement across major highways and critical traffic corridors.

The FRSC has also urged motorists and other road users to comply strictly with traffic regulations and avoid unsafe driving practices during the festive season.

Bottom line

With traffic volumes expected to surge during Eid El-Kabir celebrations, the FRSC’s large-scale deployment in Kano underscores renewed efforts to curb road accidents, improve traffic management, and strengthen emergency response across the state.