Shakira, Burna Boy’s ‘Dai Dai’ holds Billboard Global No. 1

Key Points

“Dai Dai” has topped the Billboard Global 200 for five weeks.

The song has led the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for eight weeks.

It recorded 44.1 million global streams and 6,000 sales in the latest tracking period.

The feat gives Burna Boy his first Billboard Global 200 No. 1.

Main Story

Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy have maintained the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 with their World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai”.

According to Billboard charts, the song has now spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and eight weeks atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Data from Luminate showed that “Dai Dai” generated 44.1 million streams globally and sold 6,000 copies between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13.

The performance comes almost a month after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which was held on July 19 in New Jersey, United States.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed the song at the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City and later during the halftime show of the final.

“Dai Dai” first reached the top of the Billboard Global 200 in mid-July and has remained at No. 1 despite the conclusion of the tournament.

The Issues

The song has continued to dominate global music charts even after the World Cup ended, extending its commercial momentum beyond the tournament.

What’s Being Said

“Dai Dai” has now topped the Billboard Global 200 for a fifth week and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for an eighth week. – Billboard charts.

What’s Next

The song’s continued chart performance will determine whether it can extend its run at No. 1 in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line

“Dai Dai” has become a major global success for both artistes, with the song giving Burna Boy his first No. 1 position on the Billboard Global 200.