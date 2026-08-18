Ogogo’s children seek help as actor battles stage 4 cancer

Key Points

Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, is battling stage 4 cancer.

His daughter says treatment was stopped after his condition worsened.

The family is seeking possible treatment options from medical professionals and traditional healers.

His children said the family is not seeking financial assistance.

Main Story

The family of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has appealed for medical assistance as he battles stage 4 cancer.

His daughter, Shaki Taiwo, made the appeal in a video posted on her Instagram account, @kira_taiwo, on Monday night.

Shaki said her father’s condition had deteriorated and that treatment had been stopped because chemotherapy was no longer considered an option.

She appealed to medical professionals and traditional healers who might have alternative treatment options to come forward and assist the family.

According to her, the family was urgently searching for any possible treatment that could improve the actor’s condition.

Shaki also disclosed that Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, had been supporting the family and paying the actor’s medical bills.

She expressed appreciation to the senator, adding that the family was not asking for money but was seeking medical help for their father.

In a separate Instagram post, Ogogo’s second daughter, Haleemah, said the family only became aware of his diagnosis about three weeks ago.

The Issues

The actor’s family is seeking additional medical options after his condition reportedly worsened and chemotherapy was stopped.

What’s Being Said

“My daddy doesn’t want to die. Please, I don’t want my daddy to die. He’s in pain. He’s not happy.” – Shaki Taiwo, daughter of Taiwo Hassan.

What’s Next

The family is appealing to medical professionals and traditional healers with possible treatment options to assist the actor.

Bottom Line

The family of Taiwo Hassan is seeking urgent medical assistance as the veteran actor battles stage 4 cancer, with his children appealing for possible treatment options rather than financial support.