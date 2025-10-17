Senate Confirms Prof. Joash Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

The Nigerian Senate has officially confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following a screening and voice vote led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Amupitan’s confirmation took place on Wednesday after a session that saw him respond to a series of questions from lawmakers regarding his vision for electoral transparency, institutional reforms, and the integration of technology into Nigeria’s voting process.

The Professor of Law from the University of Jos was accompanied to the National Assembly by Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and other dignitaries. He arrived at the Senate complex around 12:50 p.m. and was ushered into the chamber by the Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abubakar Lado.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) moved a motion to suspend Order 12 to allow visitors into the chamber, seconded by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South). Akpabio then welcomed Amupitan, his family, and his supporters to the Red Chamber, commending their presence during the proceedings.

Before the screening began, Akpabio informed his colleagues that Amupitan had successfully undergone security vetting by key national security agencies. He noted that the nominee had been cleared by the National Security Adviser’s office, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force, which confirmed that Amupitan had no criminal records after a fingerprint search.

The screening session began shortly after, with lawmakers questioning the nominee on his strategies for conducting free and fair elections, improving staff integrity within INEC, and leveraging digital innovations to enhance voter confidence.

Following a unanimous voice vote, the Senate confirmed Professor Amupitan as INEC Chairman, succeeding Professor Mahmood Yakubu. His tenure is expected to focus on strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system and ensuring credibility in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections and the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier forwarded Amupitan’s nomination letter to the Senate, describing him as a distinguished academic and legal scholar. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Jos, Amupitan is widely recognised for his contributions to constitutional and international law.