FG inaugurates regulatory sandbox working group to boost innovation ecosystem

Key points

NITDA has inaugurated a Technical Working Group for Nigeria’s National Regulatory Sandbox initiative.

The framework aims to address regulatory bottlenecks slowing innovation in the digital economy.

The sandbox will support supervised testing of emerging technologies across sectors including AI, health, agriculture and blockchain.

Main story

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem with the inauguration of the Technical Working Group (TWG) for the National Regulatory Sandbox initiative.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) inaugurated the multi-agency group on Thursday in Abuja as part of efforts to improve regulatory coordination and support innovation-driven economic growth.

Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, said the initiative was designed to address structural and regulatory bottlenecks limiting innovation within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Represented by the Acting Director of Regulations and Compliance, Mr Edet Emmanuel, Inuwa noted that existing regulatory frameworks were increasingly becoming inadequate in responding to the pace of emerging technologies.

According to him, regulatory agencies often operate independently because of their statutory mandates, creating delays and barriers for innovators seeking approvals and deployment of new solutions.

“The rapid growth of the digital economy has outpaced regulation, resulting in delays and barriers that hinder the deployment of innovative solutions capable of improving lives and driving economic growth,” he said.

Inuwa explained that the National Regulatory Sandbox would encourage collaboration among agencies while preserving their individual regulatory powers.

“Nobody is taking away anybody’s regulatory power, but we are giving innovation a chance to thrive within the ecosystem,” he stated.

He added that the sandbox model would allow innovators to test products and services within supervised environments before obtaining full regulatory approvals.

According to him, the Technical Working Group will provide governance, advisory and validation support for innovations emerging from the ecosystem while ensuring effective oversight of the framework.

“We are not launching just a document; we are building a governance structure and system that will impact innovation in Nigeria beyond the implementation phase,” he added.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), Ms Victoria Fabunmi, described the National Regulatory Sandbox as a structured legal and multi-agency framework for controlled testing of innovative products, services and business models under defined regulatory conditions.

Fabunmi identified key challenges affecting innovators to include fragmented sectoral regulations, prolonged approval processes and poor coordination among regulatory agencies.

She said the initiative would enable innovators to engage multiple regulators simultaneously, reducing duplication, uncertainty and delays in bringing products to market.

According to her, the framework is sector-agnostic and extends beyond fintech to include artificial intelligence, digital health, agriculture, mobility and logistics, clean energy, blockchain and digital public infrastructure.

She noted that the selected priority sectors were experiencing increased innovation activities alongside complex regulatory requirements.

Fabunmi further explained that the initiative would support implementation of the Nigerian Startup Act by providing startups with structured regulatory support systems.

She disclosed that the implementation strategy would begin with a limited number of agencies before gradually expanding to include additional stakeholders and regulators.

Immediate next steps, she said, include formal inauguration of the TWG, development of operational guidelines, stakeholder consultations, agency alignment and commencement of a six-month pilot phase.

The National Regulatory Sandbox is a multi-agency initiative established to strengthen regulatory coordination, support supervised testing of emerging technologies and promote evidence-based policy development in Nigeria.

Members of the Technical Working Group include the Nigerian Postal Service, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Korea International Cooperation Agency and Japan International Cooperation Agency, among others.

The issues

Nigeria’s digital innovation ecosystem continues to face challenges arising from fragmented regulations, overlapping mandates and slow approval processes that often discourage startups and technology-driven enterprises.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital health solutions are evolving faster than traditional regulatory systems, creating uncertainty for innovators and investors.

The initiative also reflects broader government efforts to position Nigeria as a competitive technology and innovation hub within Africa.

What’s being said

NITDA says the regulatory sandbox will provide a safer and more flexible environment for innovators to test solutions while ensuring adequate regulatory oversight.

Officials also stressed that the framework is not intended to weaken regulatory authority but to improve coordination and encourage innovation-friendly governance.

Stakeholders believe the initiative could reduce bureaucratic delays and improve ease of doing business for startups and technology companies.

What’s next

The Technical Working Group is expected to begin developing operational frameworks and engaging stakeholders across various sectors.

A six-month pilot phase will also commence as regulators and innovators test the effectiveness of the sandbox framework before wider implementation.

Additional agencies and industry stakeholders are expected to join the initiative as it expands.

Bottom line

The launch of the National Regulatory Sandbox marks a significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise regulation, encourage innovation and create a more coordinated ecosystem capable of supporting emerging technologies and digital economic growth.