Nigeria, Brazil To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation Ahead of COP30

Nigeria and Brazil have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of climate change and sustainable development, ahead of the 30th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP30) to be hosted by Brazil.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, disclosed this when he received the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete, and his delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Lawal noted that the forthcoming COP30, convened under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), presents an opportunity to reinforce collaboration between both nations, especially in implementing the Paris Agreement.

He highlighted that Nigeria and Brazil have shared longstanding ties in trade, culture, tourism, and economic development since Nigeria’s independence. “Brazil is globally recognised for its vast forest cover, rich biodiversity, and unique ecosystem. We look forward to exploring new partnerships in these areas,” the minister said.

Lawal further expressed optimism that the bilateral relationship would deepen as both countries leverage COP30 to advance cooperation on climate adaptation, mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and environmental sustainability.

The minister also commended the Brazilian government for resuming direct flights between both countries, describing the move as a step that will enhance trade, tourism, and diplomatic relations.

He congratulated Brazil for securing the hosting rights of COP30 and the G20 Summit, noting that such milestones underscore the nation’s growing global leadership in climate diplomacy and economic cooperation.