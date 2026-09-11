Police commend solar power donation to Lekki division

KEY POINTS

Lekki Police Division received a 12KVA inverter solar power system from Nembe Exploration and Production Company Ltd.

The installation includes solar panels, inverter equipment and lithium battery storage.

Police say the system will improve power availability and support station operations.

NEPCL says the intervention is part of its ESG support for institutions within its operating environment.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Police Force, Lekki Division, has commended Nembe Exploration and Production Company Ltd. for providing a 12KVA inverter solar power system to the division.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Onyosen Hasheed, expressed the division’s appreciation in a letter to the company, saying the installation would provide a more dependable source of electricity for routine police operations.

The system installed at the Lekki Police Station comprises solar panels, inverter equipment and lithium battery storage.

According to the police, the intervention is expected to improve power availability at the station and reduce reliance on conventional electricity sources.

Hasheed said the improved power supply would provide a better working environment for personnel and support the division in carrying out its responsibilities.

The division also highlighted the importance of cooperation between security agencies and private organisations in addressing operational challenges that can affect public service delivery.

NEPCL said the project was intended to support a public institution whose effectiveness contributes to security and stability within the Lekki business corridor.

The company said the installation formed part of its environmental, social and governance commitment to supporting communities and public institutions within its operating environment.

It added that the use of solar power would encourage cleaner energy use while supporting the police in protecting lives and property.

NEPCL, operator of the NNPC Nembe Joint Venture, OML 29, said dependable electricity and effective security were important to maintaining confidence among residents, workers, businesses and investors in the Lekki area.

The company described the installation as a practical intervention aimed at addressing an operational need rather than a symbolic corporate donation.

The Lekki corridor has expanded into a major residential, commercial, industrial and investment area, with activities spanning logistics, hospitality, real estate, technology and other sectors.

The Lagos State Economic Development Update 2025 reported that Lagos generated N43.06 trillion in GDP in 2023, representing 18.38 per cent of Nigeria’s national GDP. It also reported that the state accounted for N27.39 trillion, or 22.36 per cent of national GDP, in the first half of 2024.

THE ISSUES

Reliable electricity remains an operational consideration for public institutions because essential activities can be disrupted when power supply is unstable. Solar power can provide an alternative source of electricity for facilities that need consistent power, while reducing dependence on conventional sources. Private sector support can address specific infrastructure gaps in public institutions, particularly where a targeted intervention directly improves the conditions under which essential services are delivered. Security conditions and infrastructure are closely linked to the operating environment of businesses and residents in major commercial corridors, making the effectiveness of public security institutions relevant to economic activity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“it would provide a more reliable source of electricity for routine police activities.” – Onyosen Hasheed

“The project formed part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment to supporting communities and institutions within its operating environment.” – NEPCL

“The company described the project as a practical community intervention rather than a symbolic corporate gesture.” – NEPCL

WHAT’S NEXT

The solar power system will support electricity needs at the Lekki Police Station, with the police expected to use the installation to improve operational conditions at the division.

NEPCL says the intervention forms part of its broader support for communities and institutions within its operating environment.

BOTTOM LINE

The solar installation provides the Lekki Police Division with an alternative power source for its daily operations. The intervention also highlights how targeted private sector support can address specific infrastructure needs in public institutions.