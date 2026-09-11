Ondo poisoning deaths rise to 32 as investigation continues

KEY POINTS

Deaths linked to suspected poisoning from locally brewed alcoholic substances in two Ondo communities have risen to 32.

Araromi Obu and Odigbo communities are affected, with several residents still receiving treatment.

Police have arrested the seller of the suspected herbal concoction.

Health authorities and other agencies are investigating the cause of the deaths.

MAIN STORY

The death toll from suspected poisoning linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic substances in two communities in Ondo State has risen to 32.

The affected communities are Araromi Obu and Odigbo in Odigbo Local Government Area, where several residents, mostly young people, reportedly became ill after consuming substances suspected to be herbal alcoholic drinks.

Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Taiwo Adegoroye, confirmed the latest figure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

He said an unspecified number of victims were still receiving treatment in hospitals in Ore, Araromi Obu and other private health facilities within the affected communities.

At least 24 people had earlier been reported dead following consumption of the suspected substance.

Adegoroye said the person who allegedly sold the herbal concoction had been arrested by the police and was being investigated.

He added that the police, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies had begun enforcement against sellers of herbal concoctions across the local government.

The council chairman said the precise cause of the deaths had not yet been established, adding that the Ondo State Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies were working to determine what caused the illnesses and deaths.

He said the local government had also begun public awareness activities, including engagements with traditional rulers, Iyalojas and commercial motorists, urging them to discourage the consumption of unregulated herbal concoctions.

According to him, radio jingles and social media campaigns are also being used to warn residents about the dangers associated with the sale and consumption of the substances.

Adegoroye said the number of people receiving medical attention could not yet be determined because residents presenting symptoms were being referred to hospitals for testing and diagnosis.

He said medical doctors, other health practitioners and toxicologists from the state Ministry of Health, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation were already involved in the investigation.

He commended residents, security agencies, health workers and other relevant organisations for their response to the incident.

The council chairman also acknowledged Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for deploying health and security agencies to support the investigation and response.

THE ISSUES

The rising death toll has increased the urgency of identifying the substance responsible for the illnesses and determining how residents were exposed to it. The continued treatment of victims means the health impact of the incident may extend beyond the deaths already recorded, particularly as the number of affected residents remains unclear. The arrest of the suspected seller and the wider enforcement against herbal concoction sellers highlight concerns about the distribution and consumption of unregulated substances. The involvement of health authorities, toxicologists and other agencies reflects the need for scientific testing to establish the actual cause of the illnesses rather than relying on assumptions about the substance consumed. The public awareness campaign is intended to discourage further consumption while investigations continue, particularly in communities where the suspected substances were reportedly sold and consumed.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is now a taboo for anyone to sell or trade any herbal concoction either in plastic or sachet and other firms in Odigbo Local Government Area, and anyone caught will be arrested by security agencies.” – Taiwo Adegoroye

“The death toll of victims has risen to 32 but we can not ascertain the number of victims now in several General Hospitals because anyone found with the symptoms by doctors are being taken to the hospitals for test and diagnosis.” – Taiwo Adegoroye

“Several medical doctors, health practitioners, toxicologists from the state Ministry of Health, National Agency for Food, Drug Control and Administration (NAFDAC), Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) are on ground to do their investigations.” – Taiwo Adegoroye

WHAT’S NEXT

Health authorities and other relevant agencies will continue investigating the cause of the illnesses and deaths.

Security agencies are also expected to continue enforcement against the sale of herbal concoctions in Odigbo Local Government Area, while public awareness campaigns continue across the affected communities.

BOTTOM LINE

The death toll from the suspected poisoning in Araromi Obu and Odigbo has reached 32, while the exact cause remains under investigation. Authorities are combining medical investigations, enforcement and public awareness efforts as they respond to the incident.