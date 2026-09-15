Barry claims week eight HoH crown and becomes first show ya sef finalist

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 15, 2026

KEYPOINTS

Barry defeated Keivo in the final round of the Week Eight HoH Challenge.

His victory came with the Ultimate Veto Power, allowing him to influence nominations this week and next week.

Barry chose Keivo as his HoH loft guest, while Bells became the Benchwarmer of the week.

Housemates were given two minutes each to pitch to Barry for a chance to be saved from possible eviction.

Barry chose Aikou as the only housemate to save.

Biggie later revealed that Barry is the first Show Ya Sef finalist, giving him immunity until the finale.

MAIN STORY

Barry has claimed the Week Eight Head of House crown after overcoming Keivo in a tense final round of the HoH Challenge, This week’s challenge came with more than the usual HoH rewards. In addition to immunity and access to the HoH loft with a chosen guest, Biggie revealed that the winner would also receive the Ultimate Veto Power, giving them the ability to influence nominations across this week and next week.

The competition featured three games, with Keivo and Barry emerging as the final two after successfully completing the third game by placing 18 balls in a tower, The pair then faced off in the final round, Wild Climber. The challenge required them to collect a ping-pong ball and use spoons to manoeuvre it through marked checkpoints before getting it into a cup.

Barry reached the third checkpoint before being buzzed out, while Keivo managed to get through the first checkpoint. Barry’s stronger performance earned him the HoH title and the Ultimate Veto Power, As HoH, Barry selected Keivo to join him in the HoH loft, while Bells was named Benchwarmer of the week, The Ultimate Veto Power also changed the week’s nomination process. During the live nominations, each nominated housemate was given two minutes to make a personal pitch to Barry, explaining why they deserved to be saved from possible eviction.

Keivo, Oyin, Sheba, Chimsom Chuka, Yusuf, Flora, Aikou, Temi Nkem, Bluethopia, Ricky, Bells, and Tram all made their cases, After hearing the pitches, Biggie asked Barry to reveal his decision. Barry chose Aikou, saving her from possible eviction, With Barry already protected by his HoH victory and Aikou saved through the Ultimate Veto Power, the remaining housemates were left vulnerable to eviction this week, But Barry’s winning night had one more major twist, Biggie announced that Barry had become the first Show Ya Sef finalist, securing his place in the season finale and guaranteeing him immunity until the end of the show.

The Issues

The new Ultimate Veto Power upended the usual nominations process. Instead of a standard vote or save, each nominated housemate had to personally pitch their case to Barry in a two-minute window, effectively putting their fate in one person’s hands rather than the group’s, This concentration of power over two weeks, no less is a notable shift in the show’s dynamics and could reshape alliances heading into the back half of the season.

What’s Being Said

Twelve housemates made their case during the live pitch process: Keivo, Oyin, Sheba, Chimsom Chuka, Yusuf, Flora, Aikou, Temi Nkem, Bluethopia, Ricky, Bells, and Tram, The article doesn’t detail individual pitch content, but the format itself signals how seriously the housemates treated the stakes of Barry’s decision.

What’s Next

With Barry saving Aikou, every other housemate (barring Barry himself, immune as HoH) now faces possible eviction this week, Barry retains his nomination influencing Veto Power into next week as well, regardless of who wins the next HoH Challenge meaning his outsized influence isn’t going anywhere soon.

Bottom Line

Barry had arguably the biggest night of the season so far winning HoH, gaining unprecedented two-week veto influence, and locking in finalist status with immunity through the finale, all in one episode.