Over 90% Of Nigerian Land Remains Unregistered, Minister Reveals

Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has revealed that over 90% of land in the country remains unregistered. This has led to an estimated loss of over $300 billion due to inefficiencies in land registration.

Speaking at the National Land Registration and Documentation Programme (NLRDP) workshop in Abuja, Dangiwa explained that Nigeria’s land registration system has been slow and ineffective since it was introduced in 1883.

“The process has been slow, complicated, and expensive for the average landowner. As a result, less than 10% of Nigeria’s land has been formally registered in 140 years,” he said.

He added that this lack of registration prevents landowners from using their property as collateral for loans and investment, limiting economic growth.

“Nigeria has long struggled with issues in land governance, including the lack of a clear and credible system to verify property ownership. The current registration process is cumbersome, making it difficult for people to obtain legal ownership documents,” Dangiwa stated.

Other key challenges include the absence of a centralized land database, limited access to land records, and outdated laws such as the Land Use Act of 1978, which lacks clear implementation guidelines. Additionally, the country has no national institution responsible for advising on land policies.

Dangiwa emphasized that fixing these issues is critical for economic transformation. He noted that the workshop marked a major step in the government’s plans to modernize land administration and implement long-overdue reforms.

To address these challenges, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development plans to introduce a National Digital Land Information System (NDLIS). This system will centralize and digitize land records, reducing bureaucracy and corruption in land transactions.

“Our goal is to increase the formalization of land transactions from the current 10% to over 50% within the next 10 years,” Dangiwa said.

He further assured that these reforms will help expand Nigeria’s formal economy, improve land market regulation, and enhance access to credit for citizens and businesses.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of land management for national development. He emphasized that poor land administration leads to disputes, inefficiencies, and missed investment opportunities.

Similarly, Ademorin Kuye, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Assets, noted that Nigeria’s undocumented land assets have significant economic implications. He pointed out that without proper documentation, landowners cannot use their properties for financial growth.

“The lack of proper governance over land has resulted in illegal encroachments, deforestation, and unsustainable agricultural practices,” Kuye added.

Dr. Ndiamé Diop, the World Bank’s Country Director, represented by Dr. Michael Ilesanmi, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s land reform efforts. He said that improving land registration would unlock economic potential at both national and local levels, making Nigeria more attractive to investors.