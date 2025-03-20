Clarification Issued By NNPC Regarding Port Harcourt Refinery Incident

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has refuted accounts indicating an explosive event at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) situated in Rivers State.

In a press release issued from Abuja on Wednesday, Olufemi Soneye, the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, provided clarity, stating that a minor combustion occurrence had taken place, which was fully brought under control. Soneye reassured the public that there was no jeopardy posed to personnel working at the refinery, neighboring residential zones, or the ecological surroundings.

“We implore media outlets and the general populace to dismiss any inaccurate reports suggesting a detonation at the refinery,” he stated.