List Of Allegations Against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has formally accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, of misconduct and constitutional violations. These allegations, brought forward by 26 members of the Assembly, cite breaches of financial regulations, executive overreach, and obstruction of legislative functions. Below is a detailed list of the accusations:

1. Financial Misconduct and Unauthorized Spending

Failure to present the 2024 Rivers State Appropriation Bill to the House, violating Section 121 of the Constitution.

Unauthorized withdrawals from the Consolidated Revenue Fund without legislative approval, contravening Sections 120 and 122 of the Constitution.

Continued spending despite a legislative resolution prohibiting government expenditures in the absence of an approved budget.

Supreme Court order (February 28, 2025) mandating the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant General of the Federation to halt fund disbursements to Rivers State due to the lack of an approved Appropriation Law.

2. Obstruction of Legislative Functions

Direct interference with the activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Allegedly ordering and personally overseeing the demolition of the House of Assembly chambers on December 13, 2023, despite a Federal High Court injunction protecting the institution.

Ignoring multiple court rulings affirming the legitimacy of the House of Assembly under Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

3. Illegal Appointments and Executive Overreach

Appointing government officials, including commissioners, without legislative screening and confirmation.

Defying a court order prohibiting him from recognizing or engaging with any Assembly faction other than the one led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Swearing in multiple executive members and officials without legislative approval, including: 19 individuals as commissioners. Members of the Rivers State Bureau on Public Procurement. Members of the Local Government Service Commission.

Appointing an Attorney General without submitting the nominee for legislative confirmation, as required by the Constitution.

4. Withholding Legislative and Public Sector Funds

Seizing salaries of several Assembly members since April 2024, effectively crippling legislative operations.

Blocking the release of statutory funds allocated to the House of Assembly, violating a Federal High Court ruling.

Withholding the salary of the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly despite a court order against such actions.

5. Constitutional Violations and Governance Failures

Repeated disregard for court rulings upholding the independence of the legislature.

Supreme Court condemnation of the governor’s actions as unconstitutional, stating that his fear of impeachment did not justify attacking the Assembly, undermining the rule of law, or disrupting governance.

Conclusion

The Rivers State House of Assembly has declared that Governor Fubara’s actions demonstrate a disregard for constitutional governance and his oath of office. Lawmakers insist that his administration has actively undermined the state’s institutions, prompting legal and legislative intervention.