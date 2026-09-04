Ondo launches digital HR, pension platforms for workers

Key Points

Ondo State Government has launched a digital Human Resource Management System and automated pension migration platform.

The systems are designed to reduce errors, delays and paperwork in payroll, personnel and pension administration.

The digital platforms will integrate BVN and biometric verification while giving workers access to salary and employment records remotely.

Main Story

The Ondo State Government has launched digital Human Resource (HR) and pension platforms to improve personnel administration, payroll processing and the transition of retiring workers to pension.

The state Head of Service, Mr Segun Odusanya, said at the launch in Akure on Wednesday that the initiative would replace largely manual processes with a centralised digital system for managing personnel information and services.

He said the HR platform would reduce administrative errors and bottlenecks while improving access to accurate and up-to-date personnel records.

“With this initiative, civil service processes will become more efficient, accountable and transparent,” Odusanya said.

The platform is expected to provide government with information on workers’ deployment, professional competencies and career progression, while supporting workforce planning and identification of capacity development needs.

Odusanya urged civil servants to embrace the transition and acquire the skills required to use the new system. He also charged permanent secretaries, directors and personnel officers with ensuring effective implementation.

Mr Geoffrey Dashe, Head of Sales at SmartApps IT Ltd, the technical partner, said the platform would give workers access to payslips and other employment information from home.

He said salaries could be processed within a day once funds were available, while integration with Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), facial recognition and fingerprint verification would help ensure salaries were paid to the correct employees.

The system also includes an automated pension migration application designed to facilitate the transition of retiring workers from active service to pension with less reliance on physical documentation.

What’s Being Said

“The increasing complexity of government operations has made it necessary to move from largely manual personnel administration to a digital system capable of providing timely, accurate and accessible information,” Odusanya said.

Dr Peter Akingbade, Permanent Secretary, Pension Transition Office, said the digital pension system would help eliminate delays, lost files and repetitive paperwork that had affected pensioners.

“The digital pension system would restore dignity to pensioners,” Akingbade said, adding that the office would ensure legitimate pensioners were not excluded from the process.

What’s Next

Civil servants will transition to the digital HR and payroll system.

Government personnel officers and administrators will support implementation and continuous improvement.

Retiring workers will use the automated platform to migrate from active service to pension with reduced reliance on manual documentation.

The Bottom Line: Ondo is moving key workforce and pension processes from manual administration to digital platforms, with the aim of improving payroll accuracy, personnel records and the speed of pension transitions.