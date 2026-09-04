Xi proposes four-point framework for Middle East security

Key Points

Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a four-point framework for a new Middle East security architecture.

The framework is based on common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Xi called for greater regional dialogue, development cooperation and stronger adherence to the UN Charter and international law.

Main Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a four-point framework for establishing a new security architecture in the Middle East based on common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Xi made the proposal during talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday, urging countries in the region to take responsibility for their own affairs and reject external interference.

He called for stronger dialogue on peace and security and the development of a regional security architecture driven by greater cooperation among Middle Eastern countries.

Xi also advocated a comprehensive approach to the region’s interconnected conflicts, saying the Palestinian issue remained at the core of the Middle East question.

He said lasting peace and stability depended fundamentally on development and urged stronger development cooperation to address the underlying causes of conflicts.

“Lasting peace and stability fundamentally depend on development,” Xi said, while expressing China’s readiness to work with Middle Eastern countries to safeguard international shipping lanes, promote development cooperation and build mutual trust.

Xi further called for stronger international coordination, with the UN Charter and international law serving as the fundamental principles for handling Middle East affairs.

What’s Being Said

“The Palestinian issue remains at the core of the Middle East question,” Xi said, stressing the need for a comprehensive approach to the region’s conflicts.

Sisi said Egypt appreciated China’s “consistent, objective and impartial” position on Middle East issues and reaffirmed Cairo’s commitment to de-escalation and resolving conflicts through political means.

What’s Next

China and Egypt will strengthen coordination on regional tensions and stability.

China will seek greater cooperation with Middle Eastern countries on shipping security, development and mutual interests.

Egypt will work with China to explore a new regional security architecture.

The Bottom Line: Xi is proposing a Middle East security model centred on regional ownership, broader cooperation, development and international law, while calling for greater international support for political solutions to the region’s conflicts.