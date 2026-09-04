DRC reopens schools in Ebola-hit areas despite risks

By Kehinde Victor | Sept. 4, 2026

Key Points

Schools have reopened in Ebola-affected areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo after authorities reversed plans for remote learning in high-risk zones.

More than 3,000 people have died from Ebola, with 6,186 confirmed cases recorded across six provinces.

More than 1,000 schools in Ituri Province remain classified as high-risk or active transmission zones.

Main Story

Schools have reopened in Ebola-affected areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after authorities reversed plans to keep institutions in high-risk zones on remote learning.

The decision followed concerns that prolonged distance learning could leave pupils in affected communities academically behind their peers.

Government data showed that more than 3,000 people had died from the outbreak, with 6,186 confirmed cases recorded across six provinces and a case fatality rate of 48.6 per cent.

More than 1,000 schools in Ituri Province are classified as “red zone” areas because of high risk or active Ebola transmission.

Education ministry regulations issued on Aug. 19 had required schools in those areas to use worksheets and radio and television programmes for distance learning.

An education ministry official said provincial authorities requested the reversal because of concerns about the impact of prolonged remote learning on pupils’ academic progress.

“Schools would close and introduce distance learning immediately if an Ebola case was detected,” the official said.

Schools have also reopened in parts of North and South Kivu controlled by Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebels, with pupils and staff required to observe hand-washing and social distancing measures.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which the source says there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

What’s Being Said

“Schools would close and introduce distance learning immediately if an Ebola case was detected,” an education ministry official said.

Parents have continued to take precautions against transmission. In Beni, North Kivu, one mother said she packed disinfectant for her three children and warned them against physical contact with classmates.

What’s Next

Schools in red zones will continue operating under enhanced hygiene measures.

Education authorities will switch affected schools to distance learning if an Ebola case is detected.

Schools will maintain hand-sanitising facilities, wash basins and other hygiene measures to reduce transmission risks.

The Bottom Line: Schools have reopened despite continued Ebola transmission risks, with authorities relying on strict hygiene measures and immediate closure if cases are detected. The move reflects efforts to balance public health concerns with the need to prevent prolonged disruption to pupils’ education.