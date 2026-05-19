Olam Agri unveils Mama’s Choice wheat flour & Mama’s Pride semolina to capture evolving tastes

Olam Agri’s wheat-milling business, Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, has officially unveiled new wheat flour and semolina brands, Mama’s Choice Flour and Mama’s Pride Semolina, as part of its continued drive to capture evolving consumer needs. The unveiling events, held in Lagos on May 12 and 13, 2026, attracted distributors, dealers, bakers, confectioners from across segments, underscoring anticipation and enthusiasm for the new products.

Mama’s Choice Wheat Flour delivers higher yields, consumes less oil, and produces finer, whiter finished products, attributes that help users reduce production costs while increasing profitability. It is also Vitamin A-fortified, packaged in 50kg bags and specially formulated for confectionery products and household use. Unlike Mama Gold Flour and Mixed & Bake Flour, which are primarily designed for bread making, Mama’s Choice Wheat Flour was developed specifically for confectioneries such as chin chin, puff-puff, doughnuts, cakes, meat pies etc and Gurasa bread, a very popular local bread in Kano and across NW Nigeria,

The Mama’s Pride Semolina is a smooth and creamy-white semolina fortified with Vitamin A. Its firm, light texture, and fluffiness make it ideal for consumption anytime of the day — whether as a swallow paired with favourite local soups, or as a nutritious everyday staple for the whole family.

Speaking at the unveiling events, Managing Director, CFM, Nitin Mehta, described the product launch as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to delivering market-driven solutions while sustaining the business position as a leading player in the nation’s food and agribusiness sector.

According to him, “Our ambition is not only to remain a market leader but to continue setting the pace in quality, affordability and innovation within the segments we operate in. Mama’s Choice Wheat Flour and Mama’s Pride Semolina were developed after extensive market/ consumer research and engagement with shoppers, users, retailers, and confectioners who demanded a wheat flour that delivers better yield, lower oil absorption, whiter finished products, and more competitive pricing, as well as a semolina brand that offers smoothness, firmness, and creamy-white color amongst others.”

“These products reflect our deep understanding of consumer preferences and our determination to support the growth of households, small businesses and confectioners with superior solutions that improve profitability and deliver excellent results,” Nitin stated.

Vice President and Business Unit Head, B2B, Crown Flour Mill, Abhishek Singh stated “Olam Agri has grown to become the number one player in the bread flour market across Nigeria’s geo-political zones because of the confidence partners have reposed in us. However, competition is not sleeping, and we must all remain future-ready”.

“We must continue evolving by delivering products that give higher yield at lower cost while maintaining premium quality. Mama’s Choice Wheat Flour and Mama’s Pride Semolina are the outcome of a huge commitment from our teams and partners who worked tirelessly to develop a product tailored specifically for confectionery and household needs”.

Vice President and Business Unit Head, B2C, Crown Flour Mill, Siddharth Suri, explained that Mama’s Pride Semolina was conceptualized to compete directly with the leading brands in the market. According to him, extensive product research and evaluation confirmed the brand’s superiority in colour, texture, consistency and post-cooking performance.

“We felt we needed a brand powerful enough to take leadership in the semolina portfolio. Mama’s Pride Semolina is smooth, fluffy and creamy-white, with a modern aesthetic design that proudly reflects African identity,” Suri said.

He stated that consumer research consistently ranked the product ahead of competing brands in quality, appearance, branding, and overall cooking experience.

Also speaking at the events, the Vice President Commercial, Bolaji Anifowoshe, appreciated dealers and business partners for their continued trust and support, stressing that collaboration remains critical to sustaining growth in an increasingly competitive market.

The Head of Marketing, Bola Adeniji, said “These two product launches are the result of extensive consumer research, which identified clear gaps in the market. We are delighted to introduce solutions that directly address these needs, and we are confident that they will quickly resonate with consumers and establish themselves as preferred choices in their respective categories”, Adeniji stated.

Olam Agri is a market-leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agribusiness. It consistently invests in developing the agriculture value chain as well as extending its food processing and logistics footprint to ensure delivery of safe, nutritious and affordable food to the local market.

On behalf of dealers, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opeyemi Baking Industry, Sanusi Modinat, thanked Olam Agri for its commitment to excellence. She affirmed the willingness of dealers to keep promoting and ensuring that the new products reach market saturation level in good time: “We are not just dealers, we are part of the Olam Agri family. This business has always treated us like a family, and its priorities are excellence in product development and channel engagement. We will gladly play our parts. I am convinced consumers will love the new products.”

The Country Head, Anil Nair, emphasised the focus, “The new product launch demonstrates our commitment to driving food security in Nigeria. We are deeply committed to enriching the country’s dining and culinary experience through extensive investments in rice, wheat, feed, and poultry value chains and processing facilities, which are spread across the country. This food security investment ensures we can support the government’s food security agenda at scale.”