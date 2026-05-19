Dangote refinery cuts aviation fuel price to N1,650 per litre

Keypoints

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced the price of Jet A1 aviation fuel from N1,750 to N1,650 per litre.

The company introduced a 30-day interest-free credit facility for marketers and operators backed by bank guarantees.

The pricing structure for aviation fuel has been changed from dollar-based transactions to payments in Naira.

The intervention aims to reduce the heavy financial burden of rising operational costs on domestic airline operators.

Industry stakeholders expect the price reduction to improve operational stability and support efforts to lower passenger airfares.

Main Story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, from N1,750 to N1,650 per litre.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by the company’s spokesperson, Mr Anthony Chiejina. He noted that the company had also changed its pricing structure from dollar-based transactions to payments in Naira, a move expected to ease pressure on local operators.

Chiejina stated that the reduction was necessary due growing concerns over the rising operational costs in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The report indicated that the price adjustment is accompanied by a new 30-day interest-free credit facility for accredited marketers and domestic airlines, provided the transactions are backed by formal bank guarantees.

Because aviation fuel traditionally constitutes the largest chunk of local airline running expenses, the refinery’s intervention directly targets structural operational deficits within the domestic flight ecosystem.

By localizing the payment denomination to Naira and lowering the baseline per-litre cost, the refinery intends to secure steady fuel supply lines across major national airports.

The Issues

High dependency on dollar-dominated fuel pricing previously exposed local airlines to foreign exchange volatility and inflated operational expenses.

Tight cash flow constraints prevent domestic operators from stockpiling fuel reserves, leading to frequent flight disruptions and schedule delays.

Skyrocketing jet fuel costs have forced local operators to pass high expenses to consumers, driving up baseline airfares across the country.

What’s Being Said

The company said “the move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on airline operators and ensuring steady fuel supply across the country.”

What’s Next

Domestic airline operators will adjust their financial projections to integrate the lower N1,650 per litre fuel cost into daily operations.

Major aviation fuel marketers will begin processing bank guarantees to utilize the newly introduced 30-day credit facility from the refinery.

Consumer protection bodies and passengers will watch to see if domestic airlines implement matching reductions in retail ticket prices.

Bottom Line Dangote Refinery’s price cut to N1,650 per litre and its transition to Naira payments provide a critical financial cushion for Nigeria’s strained aviation sector, utilizing local refining capacity to stabilize operating costs and protect domestic flight schedules.