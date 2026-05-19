Keypoints

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil.

The measure aims to aid energy-vulnerable nations cut off from Gulf oil shipments due to the ongoing conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The general license allows temporary access to crude and petroleum products stranded on tankers loaded as of April 17 without violating US sanctions.

Democratic senators blasted the decision as an indefensible gift to Vladimir Putin that helps the Kremlin finance its war against Ukraine.

Benchmark Brent oil futures remained above $110 per barrel as supply concerns continue to impact global energy markets.

Main Story

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced another 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil to aid “energy-vulnerable” countries hit by the Iran war, reversing plans not to grant an extension.

Bessent said in a posting on X that the Treasury was issuing the 30-day general license after a previous waiver lapsed on Saturday. This will allow temporary access to Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers without violating severe U.S. sanctions on Russian oil majors, he said.

The report indicated that the decision was triggered by requests from poor nations unable to secure alternative oil shipments following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

While the move represents a policy reversal for the Treasury department, officials argued it provides the market flexibility needed to allow vulnerable countries to compete with China for existing supplies.

However, the short-term license does not apply to newly pumped Russian oil, meaning its overall capacity to push down international prices remains heavily questioned by market analysts.

The Issues

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted traditional Gulf shipping lanes, forcing dependent developing nations to seek emergency energy sources.

Short-term sanctions waivers generate vital revenues for the Kremlin, directly offsetting the financial impact of Ukrainian infrastructure strikes on Russian refineries.

Divergent geopolitical policies emerge as European and British statutory blocks on Russian oil purchases remain firmly in place despite Washington’s temporary relief measures.

What’s Being Said

“This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated.

Bessent added that “this general license will help stabilize the physical crude market and ensure oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries.”

What’s Next

Energy-vulnerable nations will fast-track the offloading and clearing of the stranded Russian crude vessels loaded prior to the April 17 cutoff.

US Treasury officials will begin reviewing applications for country-specific specific licenses before the new 30-day general window expires.

Market analysts will monitor global benchmark prices to see if the released tanker volumes can push Brent crude futures below the $110 per barrel mark.

Bottom Line Driven by severe supply shortages from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the US Treasury has issued a second emergency 30-day waiver extension for stranded Russian seaborne oil, sparking intense domestic political blowback over the financial lifeline it extends to Moscow.