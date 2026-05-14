Champions League Semi-Final Heroes: UEFA Picks Team of the Week

After thrilling Champions League semi-final second legs, UEFA named their Team of the Week. See which players from Arsenal, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid made the cut, including standouts like Luis Diaz, Ousmane Dembele, and Bukayo Saka.

UEFA Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-Final Heroes Revealed

The dust has settled on the Champions League semi-finals, and we now know the two teams heading to the final: Arsenal and PSG. While soccer scores today tell you who won, UEFA digs deeper with its symbolic Team of the Week from the last round of matches. That recognition often highlights the individual performances that made those results possible.

These eleven players stood out across the two-legged ties. What makes it interesting is that every club still alive or fighting until the end has representation. Arsenal, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid all get a nod.

The Team in Full:

GK: David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), William Saliba (Arsenal), Willian Pacho (PSG), Desire Doue (PSG)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

It’s a balanced side with real quality in every area. Look, goalkeepers often get overlooked unless they pull off something special. David Raya earned his spot with steady hands and important saves that helped Arsenal get past Atletico Madrid. Clean sheets or not, his presence at the back gave the Gunners confidence. In defence, William Saliba has been a rock for Arsenal all season, and he showed it again in the semis. Pair him with Willian Pacho from PSG, who brings pace and composure out from the back. Marc Pubill from Atletico put in a proper shift too, solid in the duels and making key blocks even as his team fell short. Desire Doue popping up in defence? He showed versatility and energy that disrupted attacks.

Midfield Control and Creative Spark

The middle of the park features Joshua Kimmich and Declan Rice. Kimmich, even in a losing Bayern side, dictated play with his passing range and leadership. Rice, on the other hand, has been Arsenal’s engine, winning balls, driving forward, and chipping in with big moments. These two types of players often decide tight knockout games.

Up front, it’s where the magic happened. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lit up the ties for PSG with his dribbling and direct runs. Ousmane Dembele was electric on the wing, causing headaches for defenders with his speed. Bukayo Saka delivered for Arsenal as usual: goals, assists, or just a constant threat. And Luis Diaz? The Colombian was a menace for Bayern, stretching defences and finishing clinical chances. These attackers remind you why we watch football. One moment of skill or a well-timed run can flip the script in a semi-final.

What Stood Out in the Semi-Finals

The second leg delivered proper drama. PSG edged a high-scoring thriller against Bayern Munich, showing they can mix flair with fight. Arsenal got the job done against a stubborn Atletico side in a more tactical battle, exactly the kind of grind that tests squads deep into the season. Players like Saliba and Rice thrived in those high-pressure environments. For PSG stars like Kvaratskhelia and Dembele, the open games suited their style perfectly. Even the losing sides had individuals who refused to go quietly, think Diaz and Kimmich putting in shifts that could’ve easily gone unnoticed in defeat.

Why This Team Matters Heading to the Final

This selection isn’t just a pat on the back. It highlights the players who shaped the narrative of the semis. Arsenal fans will love seeing four of their own recognised, a clear sign the team is peaking at the right time. PSG supporters can point to the attacking talent that makes them dangerous. But football moves fast. What worked in the semis might need tweaking for the final. Injuries, form dips, or tactical changes from the coaches could shift things. The full yesterday livescore already belongs to history; the final is a new game entirely. Still, seeing names like Saka, Rice, and Saliba in the team gives Arsenal belief. On the other side, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia give PSG that unpredictable edge.

If you’re into stats or just love the game, keep an eye on how these players match up in the final. Will Rice dominate the midfield battle? Can Saliba handle PSG’s pace? Does Raya stay calm under pressure? The Champions League always throws up surprises, but one thing’s clear: these guys delivered when it counted most. The final is going to be special. Arsenal versus PSG, two strong sides, plenty of talent on show, and one trophy up for grabs. Who are you backing to lift it? The countdown to Budapest is on.