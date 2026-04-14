Olam Agri raises the Bar with Mama’s Pride Cholesterol-Free, Nutrient-Rich Soya Oil

In a bold move set to enhance Nigeria’s edible oil market, Olam Agri has officially launched Mama’s Pride Soya Oil, a well-refined, heart-healthy cooking oil designed to meet the evolving nutritional needs of Nigerian households. The launch event, held on Wednesday, witnessed remarkable market enthusiasm, with trade partners from across the country in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Africa Head of Edible Oil Processing at Olam Agri, Saurabh Kumar, described the product as a carefully developed innovation tailored for Nigerian kitchens and homes.

“Mama’s Pride Soya Oil is proudly produced in Nigeria for Nigerians. It is thoughtfully developed as a product consumers can trust for their everyday cooking. With its superior quality, health benefits, and long-lasting performance, we are confident it will redefine standards and emerge as a market leader,” he said.

Kumar further highlighted Olam Agri’s longstanding commitment to Nigeria: “This product reflects our continuous investment in Nigeria and belief in its potential. It builds on our impressive achievements across rice, wheat milling, animal feed, and sesame segments. From sourcing soybeans locally to processing them into high-quality oil, our new edible oil product is built on excellence, sustainability, and trust.”

Also speaking, Head of Marketing, Bola Adeniji, emphasised the importance of promoting authentic and healthy edible oil options in Nigeria: “We encourage consumers to choose healthy, non-adulterated edible oils. Mama’s Pride Soya Oil offers not just quality, but safety and nutrition. We call on our trade partners and dealers to champion authentic brands and help eliminate adulterated products from the market for the overall health of Nigerians.”

Adeniji outlined the product’s key features, including fortification with Vitamin A and Omega 3 and 6, zero cholesterol content, and long-lasting frying performance, ensuring value for money for consumers.

In his remark, the Managing Director, Wheat Milling Business, Nitin Mehta, described the unveiling as a defining moment for the business. He said, “This is a historic moment for us. To change the game, we must offer consumers a high-quality product at an affordable price. Mama’s Pride Soya Oil embodies that vision. After over a year and a half of rigorous product research and development, we are proud to deliver a product that meets the highest standards.

“We have seen tremendous support from our dealers across our pasta and semolina products, and we are confident that with their continued partnership, Mama’s Pride Soya Oil will achieve even greater success in the market.”

Mama’s Pride Soya Oil is now available at retailers nationwide, making it easily accessible to consumers across Nigeria. The product comes in a variety of convenient SKUs to suit different household and commercial needs, including PET bottles in 500ml, 1L, and 2L; pouches in 350ml and 1L; and a 25L keg.

The launch of Mama’s Pride Soya Oil follows strong engagements with the soy farmer community and the government, as well as the opening of Olam Agri’s US$50 million state-of-the-art soybean crushing plant and feed mill complex in Ilorin, Kwara State. The soybean crushing plant, which serves as the largest in sub-Saharan Africa with a processing capacity of 250,000–350,000 metric tonnes annually, supports local soybean production. This is supplying Olam Agri’s feed-milling unit and its edible oil unit subsidiary, Ruyat Oil, which specialises in processing and refining various vegetable oils for the Nigerian market.

Olam Agri, which specialises in food, feed and fibre, is committed to a fully integrated approach—working closely with farmers through structured support systems, improving yields, and producing and processing locally. This captures the agribusiness’s focus on fostering positive economic impact through improved value chain productivity, a nutritional landscape, human capital development, and job creation in Nigeria.

Anil Nair, Country Head and Managing Director, Olam Agri in Nigeria, affirmed, “As a business that originated in Nigeria, we continue to commit investment into developing key value chains, people and highly nutritious and safe food that supports the overall national economic growth in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The introduction of Mama’s Pride Soya Oil is a direct outcome of our long-term investment in Nigeria’s food systems.”

Emphasising the company’s vision for the future, he enthused, “We believe Nigeria has the capacity to be self-sufficient in food production. By investing in infrastructure, empowering farmers, and delivering high-quality consumer products like Mama’s Pride Soya Oil, we are playing our part in building a resilient and food-secure nation.”