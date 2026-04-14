IEA, IMF, World Bank pledge support for crisis-Hit economies

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 14, 2026

Key Points

IEA, IMF, and World Bank reaffirm support for countries impacted by Middle East crisis

Energy, food, and fertiliser prices remain elevated amid supply disruptions

Institutions intensify coordination to deliver policy and financial assistance

Main Story

The International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank Group have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting countries affected by the ongoing Middle East crisis, warning that the global economic impact remains severe and uneven.

In a joint statement released Monday, the institutions said the crisis has triggered significant disruptions across energy and commodity markets, driving up oil, gas, and fertiliser prices while heightening food security concerns, particularly in low-income and energy-importing countries.

The organisations noted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains below normal levels, prolonging supply chain disruptions and delaying a return to pre-conflict commodity flows. Infrastructure damage in key production zones is also expected to sustain elevated price levels over the medium term.

Beyond energy markets, the crisis has led to job losses, forced displacement, and a downturn in travel and tourism, compounding economic stress in vulnerable regions.

What’s Being Said

“The shock is global but disproportionately affects the most vulnerable economies, especially energy importers,” the institutions said in the joint statement.

“Our teams are working closely to provide tailored policy advice and financial support where needed,” they added.

What’s Next

Release of IEA Oil Market Report and IMF World Economic Outlook on April 14

Continued coordination among institutions on country-level interventions

Monitoring of shipping flows and commodity prices for recovery signals

The Bottom Line: The coordinated response from global financial institutions underscores the scale of disruption caused by the Middle East crisis. For vulnerable economies, external support will be critical to navigating prolonged inflationary and supply-side pressures.