UN Secretary General António Guterres appoints Nigeria’s Ahunna Eziakonwa as Special Adviser on Africa

Key points

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres announced the appointment of Nigeria’s Ahunna Eziakonwa as Special Adviser on Africa.

Eziakonwa succeeds Cristina Duarte of the Republic of Cabo Verde in the advisory position.

The newly appointed adviser possesses nearly 30 years of leadership experience within various United Nations agencies.

Eziakonwa currently serves as the Assistant Secretary General and Regional Director for Africa at the United Nations Development Programme.

Her extensive career background includes managing humanitarian operations, development strategies, and strategic peacekeeping communications across the continent.

Main Story

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres announced on Friday the appointment of Ahunna Eziakonwa of Nigeria as his new Special Adviser on Africa.

According to the official announcement, Eziakonwa succeeds Cristina Duarte of the Republic of Cabo Verde, with the Secretary General expressing gratitude to Duarte for her dedication and service to the organization. Eziakonwa transitions into the advisory role backed by nearly three decades of leadership experience within the United Nations (UN) system.

In her current capacity, Eziakonwa serves as UN Assistant Secretary General, Assistant Administrator, and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Since 2018, she has directed the UNDP’s strategic development approach across the continent, supervising structural support to 46 African countries pursuing the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Her operational history spans the full scope of UN continental initiatives, having previously served as UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator, and UNDP Resident Representative in Ethiopia, Uganda, and Lesotho, where she managed local humanitarian deployments and political engagement.

At the institutional headquarters level, Eziakonwa previously served as the Chief of the Africa Section at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in New York, a role where she oversaw relief operations across 15 African nations alongside specialized field assignments in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Furthermore, she contributed directly to departmental peacekeeping analysis and strategic communications alongside the UN Departments of Peacekeeping Operations, Political Affairs, and Public Information. Eziakonwa holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Benin, complemented by her civil society background and fluency in Igbo, English, and Yoruba.

The Issues

Coordinating complex humanitarian strategies across multi-national African corridors experiencing localized political instability.

Accelerating sub-Saharan compliance timelines for the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 development frameworks.

Harmonizing strategic communication networks between UN peacekeeping forces and local civil society operations on the continent.

What’s Being Said

Acknowledging the transition in regional leadership, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres announced the selection of Ahunna Eziakonwa of Nigeria as Special Adviser on Africa, noting that she succeeds Cristina Duarte of the Republic of Cabo Verde, to whom the Secretary General is grateful for her commitment and dedicated service to the Organisation.

What’s Next

Eziakonwa will formally assume her administrative duties as Special Adviser on Africa at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The United Nations Development Programme will initiate internal processes to fill the vacancy in its Regional Bureau for Africa.

The newly appointed adviser will hold strategic briefings with the African Union to align UN objectives with continental development plans.

Bottom Line

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has appointed veteran diplomat Ahunna Eziakonwa of Nigeria as Special Adviser on Africa, leveraging her 30 years of regional development, humanitarian coordination, and macroeconomic leadership to guide the body’s future continental strategy.