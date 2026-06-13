Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire following historic SpaceX public listing

Key points

Elon Musk secured status as the world’s first trillionaire on Friday after SpaceX shares surged during its Nasdaq stock market debut.

The initial public offering valued the rocket, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence firm at $2.2 trillion.

Musk’s total net worth reached $1.11 trillion on the Bloomberg rich list, driven by his 42% ownership stake in SpaceX.

SpaceX raised $75 billion from the offering but remains unprofitable, reporting over $9 billion in losses across 2025 and 2026.

The milestone sparked intense political debate regarding global wealth inequality and Musk’s controversial government spending cuts.

Main Story

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on Friday following the stock market debut of his aerospace firm, SpaceX. According to the Bloomberg rich list, the Tesla and SpaceX founder cemented his position as the world’s wealthiest individual, with his total net worth climbing to $1.11 trillion.

The financial milestone occurred as the rocket, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence (AI) company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange at an overall valuation of $2.2 trillion. While SpaceX initially priced its shares at $135, trading opened at $150, briefly peaked at $176.50, and closed the day at approximately $161 amid high investor demand.

According to company filings, the initial public offering (IPO) raised $75 billion from investors and underwriters before the stock hit the open market. Financial data from Bloomberg showed that Musk’s 42% ownership stake in SpaceX was worth $767.1 billion at the close of trade, supplemented by $53.8 billion in SpaceX options, alongside $168 billion in Tesla shares and $116.4 billion in Tesla options.

Analysts noted that the historic wealth boost is currently held entirely on paper, as Musk is legally restricted from selling any of his newly listed SpaceX stock for at least one year. The public listing is also expected to create more than 4,400 new millionaires among current and former SpaceX employees through equity-based compensation packages.

Despite the high valuation, financial disclosures revealed that SpaceX is currently unprofitable, having lost more than $9 billion throughout 2025 and 2026 due to extensive capital investments in AI infrastructure and satellite manufacturing. According to its IPO prospectus, the firm intends to utilize the $75 billion in fresh capital to fund its core growth strategies, which include reusable rocket manufacturing, the expansion of its Starlink satellite internet network, and speculative orbital data centers.

The company admitted in its registration documents that its long-term commercial success relies heavily on developing an unproven “lunar economy” involving regular cargo transport to the Moon and Mars, noting that many of its technical initiatives face significant risks and may not achieve commercial viability.

The trillionaire milestone immediately intensified global political debates regarding wealth inequality, drawing sharp condemnation from US Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Critics pointed to Musk’s growing influence in global politics, noting his hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign donations to US President Donald Trump and his recent leadership of the temporary Department for Government Efficiency (Doge).

During his tenure, Musk instituted sweeping budget cuts that resulted in the closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), a move that medical researchers writing in The Lancet warned could lead to millions of premature deaths by 2030. Commentators also highlighted Musk’s ongoing public friction with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over immigration policies and high-profile criminal cases in Britain.

The Issues

Balancing speculative long-term space exploration valuations against multi-billion dollar operational losses in AI and satellite infrastructure.

Managing the systemic exposure of everyday retirement funds and index-linked savings accounts to the expected price fluctuations of SpaceX stock.

Navigating international political pushback and calls for global wealth taxes following the unprecedented concentration of individual capital.

What’s Being Said

Expressing legislative concern over the wealth milestone, US Senator Elizabeth Warren argued that the trillionaire status should serve as a “wake up call” and underlined the immediate need for wealth taxes.

Assessing the market sentiment, Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, stated that the stock surge was “indicative of huge interest in Elon Musk’s vision,” though she cautioned that the opening day rally was “being driven as much by hype and scarcity as fundamentals.”

Critiquing the company’s tech spending, Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments labeled the firm’s specialized AI division a “cash incinerator,” but confirmed she was buying the stock because her firm’s investment horizon spans “three, five, and even ten years.”

What’s Next

SpaceX will initiate the allocation of its $75 billion IPO proceeds to scale up its Starlink operations and orbital data center plans.

Regulatory bodies will monitor the mandatory one-year lock-up period restricting Elon Musk from liquidating his core SpaceX equity holdings.

Wall Street analysts will track potential corporate restructuring, following investor expectations that SpaceX could merge with Tesla within the next two years.

Bottom Line

Elon Musk has locked in his position as the world’s first trillionaire on paper following the $2.2 trillion Nasdaq debut of SpaceX, setting off global economic debates over wealth taxes while the company attempts to convert massive operational losses into a viable space-based economy.