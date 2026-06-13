Elon Musk threatens ban on Apple devices over newly introduced Apple Intelligence feature

Key points

Tech billionaire Elon Musk threatened to ban all Apple devices from his companies’ premises following Apple’s latest artificial intelligence announcement.

The warning came as a direct reply to a social media post by Apple CEO Tim Cook introducing “Apple Intelligence.”

Musk publicly labeled the newly unveiled integrated artificial intelligence software as “creepy spyware.”

Apple’s announcement detailed that the generative AI system combines user data with device apps while promising strong privacy protections.

The public clash highlights growing divisions among major technology executives regarding data privacy and integrated AI software.

Main Story

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk issued a public warning recently, threatening to ban all Apple devices from the premises of his corporate entities.

The escalation occurred directly on the social media platform X, where Musk replied to a post by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Cook’s original message had introduced “Apple Intelligence,” describing the newly unveiled feature as a personal, powerful, and private software system integrated directly into everyday consumer applications.

According to the exchange on the X platform, Musk rejected the product announcement and demanded that the technology company halt the rollout. He explicitly characterized the incoming software update as “creepy spyware,” stating that failure to stop its deployment would result in an immediate operational ban on Apple hardware across his companies. According to official corporate releases from Apple, the generative artificial intelligence system is designed to leverage on-device data and personal context to automate user tasks across messages, emails, and photos.

Despite Apple’s assurances that the system architecture is uniquely engineered to protect user privacy, Musk maintained that the deep integration poses a significant security risk for his corporate environments.

The Issues

Securing corporate trade secrets and proprietary data across private company networks as consumer devices adopt deep AI integration.

Managing the potential workplace disruption if an outright ban on Apple devices is enforced across massive tech firms like Tesla and SpaceX.

Balancing consumer demands for highly personalized AI assistance with rising public anxiety over deep-level smartphone data access.

What’s Being Said

Pitching the security and utility of the system, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated on social media: “It’s personal, powerful, and private—and it’s integrated into the apps you rely on every day. Introducing Apple Intelligence—our next chapter in AI.”

Rejecting the integration in a social media reply, Elon Musk wrote: “Don’t want it. Either stop this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies.”

What’s Next

Corporate security teams at SpaceX and Tesla will await formal directives regarding the potential enforcement of device restrictions on corporate property.

Apple will proceed with its planned developer testing and scheduled beta rollouts for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS platforms later this year.

Industry analysts will monitor whether other high-profile tech corporations mirror Musk’s security concerns regarding integrated generative models.

Bottom Line

Following Tim Cook’s announcement of an integrated, context-aware AI architecture for Apple devices, Elon Musk has leveraged a strict counter-threat, labeling the technology “spyware” and threatening to ban all iPhones, iPads, and Macs from his company facilities if the rollout proceeds.