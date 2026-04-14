PenCom warns Nigerians against surge in recruitment scams

Keypoints

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has issued a high-priority alert regarding scammers impersonating officials to defraud job seekers.

has issued a high-priority alert regarding scammers impersonating officials to defraud job seekers. Fraudsters are using WhatsApp, emails, and phone calls to offer fake employment opportunities, often creating a false sense of urgency.

to offer fake employment opportunities, often creating a false sense of urgency. Scammers are reportedly requesting sensitive personal documents and identification details, sometimes even impersonating the Director-General.

and identification details, sometimes even impersonating the Director-General. PenCom has urged the public to verify all communications through official channels and avoid sharing personal data with unverified “secretaries.”

Main Story

In a formal warning posted on its official X handle on Tuesday, PenCom disclosed that a new wave of recruitment fraud is targeting unsuspecting Nigerians.

The commission explained that these criminals often set 48-hour deadlines to pressure victims into making hasty decisions and revealing confidential records.

The scammers typically direct individuals to submit identification documents to a supposed “secretary” via WhatsApp, a method the commission labeled as a major red flag for any legitimate government recruitment process.

The commission mentioned that some perpetrators have gone as far as impersonating the Director-General to lend a false air of credibility to their schemes.

To protect the public, PenCom advised citizens to delete suspicious messages immediately and refrain from forwarding them to others. The statement concluded by reaffirming the commission’s primary commitment to safeguarding pension assets while emphasizing that all official job-related communications would only occur through established and verified channels.

The Issues

The primary challenge for PenCom is the sophistication of social engineering, where fraudsters exploit the high unemployment rate to manipulate vulnerable individuals. Authorities must solve the problem of digital impersonation, as the use of official logos and the names of high-ranking executives makes these scams difficult for the average citizen to distinguish from reality. Furthermore, the use of WhatsApp as a primary tool for document collection bypasses traditional corporate security filters, making it easier for sensitive data to be harvested for identity theft. To combat this, the commission must now increase its digital literacy campaigns to ensure Nigerians understand that government agencies do not conduct official hiring through instant messaging apps.

What’s Being Said

“The scammers often create a sense of urgency… to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive information,” stated PenCom .

. Security experts have noted that the “48-hour deadline” is a psychological tactic designed to prevent victims from performing due diligence.

have noted that the “48-hour deadline” is a psychological tactic designed to prevent victims from performing due diligence. Public commenters on social media have expressed relief at the warning, with some sharing screenshots of similar fraudulent messages they received via WhatsApp.

on social media have expressed relief at the warning, with some sharing screenshots of similar fraudulent messages they received via WhatsApp. Legal analysts observed that impersonating a Director-General of a federal agency is a serious offense that the cybercrime unit of the police should investigate.

What’s Next

PenCom is expected to collaborate with telecommunications companies to track and block the numbers used by the “WhatsApp secretaries.”

is expected to collaborate with telecommunications companies to track and block the numbers used by the “WhatsApp secretaries.” The Cybercrime unit of the EFCC is anticipated to launch a crackdown on the syndicates behind these high-profile recruitment scams.

is anticipated to launch a crackdown on the syndicates behind these high-profile recruitment scams. A public verification portal may be highlighted by the commission to allow job seekers to check the status of any ongoing recruitment exercises.

may be highlighted by the commission to allow job seekers to check the status of any ongoing recruitment exercises. Further cautionary alerts are likely to be issued across other government agencies as the “48-hour urgency” tactic is known to be used across multiple sectors during peak hiring seasons.

Bottom Line

The surge in recruitment scams highlights the predatory nature of modern cybercriminals. By sounding the alarm early, PenCom is reminding Nigerians that a job offer that arrives via WhatsApp with a 48-hour “ticking clock” is almost certainly a trap.