53,000 Nigerians die, 50M fall ill annually from unsafe food — FG

Key points

Federal Government says unsafe food causes over 53,000 deaths and nearly 50 million illnesses annually in Nigeria.

Children under five account for more than 80% of the national foodborne disease burden.

FG and health agencies push new policies on sodium reduction, trans-fat elimination and food safety regulation.

Main story

The Federal Government has raised fresh concerns over the rising burden of foodborne diseases in Nigeria, disclosing that unsafe food is responsible for more than 53,000 deaths and about 50 million illnesses annually across the country.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing to mark the 2026 World Food Safety Day themed “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere.”

Salako warned that unsafe food poses not only a public health threat but also a major development challenge, as it undermines human capital, productivity, and child development.

According to him, Nigeria loses an estimated 4.26 million years of healthy life annually due to illness, disability, and premature deaths linked to foodborne diseases.

“Nigeria records nearly 50 million foodborne illnesses every year, and unsafe food causes more than 53,000 deaths annually in our country,” the minister said.

He added that children under five bear the heaviest burden, accounting for more than 80 per cent of all foodborne disease cases in Nigeria.

Salako also linked unsafe food consumption to long-term developmental losses, particularly cognitive and physical impairment among children.

The issues

Health authorities say foodborne diseases remain a major public health challenge in Nigeria, driven largely by poor hygiene practices, unsafe food handling, contaminated water, and weak regulatory compliance across food supply chains.

The Minister noted that diarrhoeal diseases remain the leading foodborne illnesses, with over 40 million cases linked to pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, Shigella and rotavirus.

He also warned of growing chemical contamination risks, including lead exposure from grains, spices, and water sources, which contribute to long-term health damage.

Beyond infections, experts are increasingly concerned about the link between food safety and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and stroke.

What’s being said

Salako described food safety as a national health security priority, stressing the need for stronger surveillance and regulatory enforcement.

“The true cost of unsafe food is not only measured in sickness and death, but also in the lost cognitive, physical and developmental potential of our children,” he said.

He added that Nigeria must intensify surveillance for chemical contaminants, improve hygiene in informal food markets, and strengthen compliance among food business operators.

Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said food safety remains central to public health and national development.

Represented by Eva Edwards, she said the agency is strengthening regulation, surveillance, and stakeholder engagement to ensure food safety standards across the country.

“Where food is unsafe, our nutritional goals cannot be achieved,” she said.

Adeyeye also stressed the need for collaboration among government agencies, industry players, researchers, and consumers to improve food safety outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) warned that weak regulations and aggressive marketing of unhealthy products are worsening diet-related diseases.

Its Executive Director, Oluwafemi Akinbode, said food safety must go beyond contamination to include protection from unhealthy diets linked to chronic diseases.

What’s next

The Federal Government says it will intensify implementation of sodium reduction guidelines, trans-fat elimination policies, and improved food labelling systems.

NAFDAC and other agencies are expected to strengthen enforcement, surveillance, and public awareness campaigns across food value chains.

Health advocates are also pushing for stricter regulation of sugar-sweetened beverages, front-of-pack warning labels, and tighter controls on food marketing to children.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s food safety crisis is now both a public health and development emergency, with unsafe food linked to tens of millions of illnesses and tens of thousands of deaths annually—prompting renewed calls for stronger regulation, better hygiene systems, and urgent policy reforms.